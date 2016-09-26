Romel Quiñonez tiene ruptura de ligamento y es baja hasta 2017

Una rotura de ligamento cruzado en la rodilla dejará al arquero Romel Quiñónez, de Bolívar fuera del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, el guardameta nacional será sometido a una intervención quirúrgica fuera del país. Mientras tanto, el plantel continuó con los trabajos pensando en Real Potosí con el que jugará el día miércoles en la Villa Imperial por la octava fecha del Campeonato Apertura.
“Después de una resonancia magnética que le realizaron este lunes, lamentablemente confirmamos lo temido, el arquero tiene que ser intervenido para comenzar la realizar el trabajo de recuperación, no soy muy inclinado en dar tiempos, pero esta lesión es de cuidado por lo que el proceso será largo y se pierde este campeonato”, explicó el médico del plantel celeste Guillermo Aponte.
El sábado el plantel de Bolívar le ganó a Petrolero por 1 a 0 en Yacuiba, el partido se disputó en el estadio Federico Ibarra donde el arquero cayó pesadamente y fue atendido por algunos minutos, el técnico Beñat San José ya había agotado los cambios reglamentarios por lo que el guardameta decidió seguir en el campo de juego.
“Fue una caída fortuita, no hubo intención de jugador alguno (de Petrolero), es una pena porque el arquero por segunda vez en el año sufre una lesión de mucho cuidado, él debe entrar a quirófano hay que operarlo, solamente nos queda terminar de cerrar los detalles para viajar a Argentina”, declaró el galeno, quien además informó que después del cotejo del sábado Quiñónez fue el más afectado.
En los pasados meses Quiñónez sufrió otra lesión de cuidado (en la muñeca) una fractura que también obligó a que sea intervenido quirúrgicamente, la recuperación fue larga y volvió a las canchas para recuperar la titularidad, ahora estará parado por seis meses aproximadamente por lo que también es baja en la Selección Nacional.
Con la lesión de Quiñónez, el arco seguramente será custodiado por Diego Zamora, pero para las alternativas también estará Gustavo Claros, además de Javier Rojas este último está en proceso de recuperación por una lesión. Para este campeonato la dirigencia de Bolívar descartó la contratación de otro guardameta ya que el libro de habilitaciones se cerró el pasado jueves.
“Darle mucha fuerza a mi compañero, la lesión que sufrió es muy dura para nosotros. Por mi parte estoy listo para jugar, nosotros trabajamos para ser titulares, es una oportunidad que se me presenta, aunque no como quería, y la voy a aprovechar”, aseveró Zamora.
Mientras tanto, el plantel continuó con los trabajos para el partido del miércoles en el estadio Víctor Agustín Ugarte, donde enfrentarán a los lila con la premisa de sacar puntos fuera de casa, para el partido el entrenador tendrá otras dos bajas sentidas, Gastón Cellerino y Juan Eduardo Fierro fueron expulsados en Yacuiba (74´ y 92´ respectivamente).
