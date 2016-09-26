Fecha de publicación: Lunes 26 de septiembre de 2016 -- 16:02

Romel Quiñonez tiene ruptura de ligamento y es baja hasta 2017

El guardameta de Bolívar, Romel Quiñones. (APG)

El guardameta de Bolívar, Romel Quiñonéz. (APG)

Una rotura de ligamento cruzado en la rodilla dejará al arquero Romel Quiñónez, de Bolívar fuera del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, el guardameta nacional será sometido a una intervención quirúrgica fuera del país. Mientras tanto, el plantel continuó con los trabajos pensando en Real Potosí con el que jugará el día miércoles en la Villa Imperial por la octava fecha del Campeonato Apertura.

“Después de una resonancia magnética que le realizaron este lunes, lamentablemente confirmamos lo temido, el arquero tiene que ser intervenido para comenzar la realizar el trabajo de recuperación, no soy muy inclinado en dar tiempos, pero esta lesión es de cuidado por lo que el proceso será largo y se pierde este campeonato”, explicó el médico del plantel celeste Guillermo Aponte.

El sábado el plantel de Bolívar le ganó a Petrolero por 1 a 0 en Yacuiba, el partido se disputó en el estadio Federico Ibarra donde el arquero cayó pesadamente y fue atendido por algunos minutos, el técnico Beñat San José ya había agotado los cambios reglamentarios por lo que el guardameta decidió seguir en el campo de juego.

“Fue una caída fortuita, no hubo intención de jugador alguno (de Petrolero), es una pena porque el arquero por segunda vez en el año sufre una lesión de mucho cuidado, él debe entrar a quirófano hay que operarlo, solamente nos queda terminar de cerrar los detalles para viajar a Argentina”, declaró el galeno, quien además informó que después del cotejo del sábado Quiñónez fue el más afectado.

En los pasados meses Quiñónez sufrió otra lesión de cuidado (en la muñeca) una fractura que también obligó a que sea intervenido quirúrgicamente, la recuperación fue larga y volvió a las canchas para recuperar la titularidad, ahora estará parado por seis meses aproximadamente por lo que también es baja en la Selección Nacional.

Con la lesión de Quiñónez, el arco seguramente será custodiado por Diego Zamora, pero para las alternativas también estará Gustavo Claros, además de Javier Rojas este último está en proceso de recuperación por una lesión. Para este campeonato la dirigencia de Bolívar descartó la contratación de otro guardameta ya que el libro de habilitaciones se cerró el pasado jueves.

“Darle mucha fuerza a mi compañero, la lesión que sufrió es muy dura para nosotros. Por mi parte estoy listo para jugar, nosotros trabajamos para ser titulares, es una oportunidad que se me presenta, aunque no como quería, y la voy a aprovechar”, aseveró Zamora.

Mientras tanto, el plantel continuó con los trabajos para el partido del miércoles en el estadio Víctor Agustín Ugarte, donde enfrentarán a los lila con la premisa de sacar puntos fuera de casa, para el partido el entrenador tendrá otras dos bajas sentidas, Gastón Cellerino y Juan Eduardo Fierro fueron expulsados en Yacuiba (74´ y 92´ respectivamente).

39 comments on “Romel Quiñonez tiene ruptura de ligamento y es baja hasta 2017

  1. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot
    you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.

    Responder

  2. We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of
    your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of
    the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

  3. Somebody necessarily help to make seriously articles I would state.
    This is the very first time I frequented your web
    page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made
    to make this particular publish amazing. Fantastic process!

    Responder

  5. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

    Responder

  6. Thanks for any other informative web site. The place else
    could I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal way?

    I have a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been at the glance out
    for such information.

    Responder

  7. Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site
    with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting
    this to my followers! Outstanding blog and wonderful style and design.

    Responder

  8. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
    any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
    have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  10. whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts.

    Keep up the great work! You realize, a lot of persons are hunting round for this info, you can aid them greatly.

    Responder

  11. Wow, marvelous weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your
    site is excellent, as neatly as the content!

    Responder

  12. Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I
    need some advice from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m
    not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions?
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  14. You’re so awesome! I do not think I’ve truly read anything like that
    before. So great to discover another person with
    some original thoughts on this issue. Really.. many thanks
    for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  15. Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!
    We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.

    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!

    Responder

  16. Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to
    my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  17. Howdy! This article could not be written much better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this article to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a great read. I appreciate
    you for sharing!

    Responder

  20. Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
    of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
    I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
    different web browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  21. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  22. What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re now not really a lot more well-preferred than you might be right now.
    You are very intelligent. You know thus considerably in relation to this matter, produced me in my view imagine it from a
    lot of varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated unless it is
    one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great.
    At all times handle it up!

    Responder

  25. Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look
    forward to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!

    Responder

  26. Hey there! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
    Does managing a well-established blog such as yours
    take a lot of work? I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write in my journal daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and views online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations
    or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  27. Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this site, and article is genuinely fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these types of
    articles or reviews.

    Responder

  28. You’re so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through
    something like this before. So wonderful to find somebody with
    a few unique thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up.
    This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!

    Responder

  30. Howdy! This post could not be written much better! Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll
    send this information to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good
    read. I appreciate you for sharing!

    Responder

  32. I think that is among the such a lot vital information for me.
    And i’m glad studying your article. But want to commentary on few normal things, The web site
    style is great, the articles is actually great : D.

    Excellent process, cheers

    Responder

  33. Simply desire to say your article is as surprising.
    The clarity in your post is simply nice and that i could suppose you are knowledgeable in this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grasp your RSS feed
    to keep updated with drawing close post. Thank you one million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  34. Hey I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found
    you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would
    just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post
    and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and
    also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much
    more, Please do keep up the fantastic jo.

    Responder

  36. you’re in point of fact a just right webmaster.
    The web site loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a fantastic process on this subject!

    Responder

  37. Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could
    find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as
    yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  38. I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found
    any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
    In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the web will be much more useful
    than ever before.

    Responder

  39. Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are
    so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..

    Any tips? Appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>