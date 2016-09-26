García Linera: El paro de Comcipo es político

El vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, lamentó el lunes el paro de 24 horas que fue convocado por la dirigencia del Comité Cívico Potosinista (Comcipo) para el martes 27 de septiembre y la calificó como una medida política.
“Lamento este paro que en verdad es de la ciudad de Potosí, no es un tema de las regiones, solo se va a perjudicar a la ciudad. El comité cívico debía tener una actitud mucho más proactiva, debía pensar mucho más en el desarrollo de su población que simplemente en el posicionamiento político”, manifestó en conferencia de prensa.
García Linera sostuvo que el Gobierno trabaja a favor de todos los potosinos, sobre todo en la integración vial, en la construcción de las plantas de industrialización del litio, represas, sistemas de riego, entre otras obras que se encuentran en ejecución.
“Nosotros estamos trabajando mucho por Potosí, la inversión en el salar de Uyuni, la inversión en las carreteras son unas de las más grandes, están incluso por encima de las que se hacen en ciudad de Santa Cruz, todo con el fin de vincular al departamento con otras regiones”, enfatizó.
