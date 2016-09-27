En Miraflores: Cierran estación de servicio después de explosión

Una explosión en estación de servicio de la plaza Triangular al promediar las 08.35 alarmó a los vecinos de la zona de Miraflores. Según la explicación de Samani Guzmán de la Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) el estallido fue en la parte externa del tanque y no afectó a otras partes de la gasolinera, pero por precaución se cerrará la atención por diez días.
“La explosión fue en la parte exterior del tanque causado por un agente externo, por algunas personas que trabajaban cerca a la tapa del tanque, por lo que se causó una explosión sin mayores consecuencias y solo removió algunas placas de loza”, informó Guzmán.
Según información de la funcionaria de la ANH y de capitán Jorge Ramírez comandante de Bomberos de La Paz, el tanque donde se trabajaba está lleno de agua pues se encuentra en mantenimiento y por se tenía persona trabajando en la superficie.
“Es una deflagración por gases concentrados el tanque, no tiene líquidos inflamables y se encuentra lleno con agua y otras sustancias para evitar que haya una deflagración y se continúe con los trabajos”, explicó el bombero.
La ANH determinó que por protocolos de seguridad y mientras continúen los trabajos de mantenimiento y reparación se suspenda la atención al público de la estación de servicio sea suspendida por diez días.
La PAZ/Fides
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hello to every , as I am actually keen of reading this website’s
post to be updated daily. It contains nice stuff.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
Hurrah! Finally I got a web site from where I be able
to genuinely get valuable information regarding my study
and knowledge.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet people, its
really really nice article on building up new web site.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info approximately this topic
for a while and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far.
However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to
the source?
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so
I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great blog!
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this
post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
These are actually enormous ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Wonderful post! We are linking to this great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
I know this web page provides quality based articles
and other stuff, is there any other site which gives these things in quality?
Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to know so much approximately this, like you
wrote the ebook in it or something. I believe that you could do with some p.c.
to pressure the message house a bit, but other than that, that
is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be
back.
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had
problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
My family members every time say that I am wasting my time here at net, except I know I am getting
knowledge every day by reading such pleasant articles.
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have
truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I hope you write again soon!
What’s up Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if so afterward you will absolutely obtain good experience.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by means of Google while looking for a related topic, your site came up, it seems great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your blog thru Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future.
Numerous folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this submit and if I could I want to recommend you few attention-grabbing issues
or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to
this article. I want to learn even more things approximately it!
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks
you actually realize what you are speaking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =).
We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found
that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch
out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this weblog; this webpage carries amazing
and really good stuff for readers.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
you will be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will often come back someday.
I want to encourage yourself to continue your
great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of
the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its
a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same
results.
I’m now not positive where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend a while learning more or figuring out more.
Thanks for great info I was on the lookout for
this information for my mission.
I do not even understand how I finished up here, however I
thought this put up was once great. I don’t recognize who you
might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger should you
are not already. Cheers!
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I’ve
really loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be
subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!