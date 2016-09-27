Fecha de publicación: Martes 27 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:43

En Miraflores: Cierran estación de servicio después de explosión

Policías rodean la estación de servicio de la plaza Triangular. (Fides)

Policías rodean la estación de servicio de la plaza Triangular. (Fides)

Una explosión en estación de servicio de la plaza Triangular al promediar las 08.35 alarmó a los vecinos de la zona de Miraflores. Según la explicación de Samani Guzmán de la Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) el estallido fue en la parte externa del tanque y no afectó a otras partes de la gasolinera, pero por precaución se cerrará la atención por diez días.

“La explosión fue en la parte exterior del tanque causado por un agente externo, por algunas personas que trabajaban cerca a la tapa del tanque, por lo que se causó una explosión sin mayores consecuencias y solo removió algunas placas de loza”, informó Guzmán.

Según información de la funcionaria de la ANH y de capitán Jorge Ramírez comandante de Bomberos de La Paz, el tanque donde se trabajaba está lleno de agua pues se encuentra en mantenimiento y por se tenía persona trabajando en la superficie.

“Es una deflagración por gases concentrados el tanque, no tiene líquidos inflamables y se encuentra lleno con agua y otras sustancias para evitar que haya una deflagración y se continúe con los trabajos”, explicó el bombero.

La ANH determinó que por protocolos de seguridad y mientras continúen los trabajos de mantenimiento y reparación se suspenda la atención al público de la estación de servicio sea suspendida por diez días.

La PAZ/Fides

