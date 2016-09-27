Fecha de publicación: Martes 27 de septiembre de 2016 -- 23:39

El Tigre gana con lo justo a Petrolero

El Tigre ganó a Petrolero de Yacuiba por 1 a 0. (APG)

The Strongest pasó a ocupar el segundo puesto en el torneo Apertura de la Liga la noche de este martes con el triunfo ajustado que consiguió sobre Petrolero por 1-0 tras el encuentro que jugó en el estadio Hernando Siles en el inicio de la octava fecha, gracias al gol de Nelvin Soliz en el complemento.

El Tigre tuvo oportunidades para resolver este cotejo sin pasar por tantos inconvenientes, recién a los 75´ llegó el gol que le dio alivio al plantel de la zona de Achumani. El mediocampista Raúl Castro filtró un pase a Soliz quien iba ingresando al área por el sector derecho y recibió sin problemas para definir con la zurda hacia el palo más cercano del arquero Iván Brun.

Los atigrados acumularon jugadas de peligro en el pórtico de Petrolero con disparos de Pablo Escobar, Matías Alonso y Manuel Arteaga como las ocasiones más representativas y que hicieron mover a toda la banca del cuadro fronterizo.

Brun fue el gran responsable para desviar la mayoría de los remates, el guardameta estaba inspirado y era una figura invulnerable. Con cada atajada su presencia crecía debajo de los tres palos y su contribución ayudó a alimentar la ilusión de llevarse al menos un empate. En el tanto del local, Brun tuvo poco que hacer frente a la definición de Soliz.

Los gualdinegros estaban con mucho trabajo en la jornada, les costó bastante superar la marcación y cuando lo consiguieron tuvieron delante a Brun. Junto con Brun hubo otros hombres en las filas verdolagas que se pararon firme delante de los desbordes ofensivos como ocurrió con Eduardo Puña mientras estaba en el terreno de juego.

Petrolero aguantó todo lo que pudo, esa no fue la única faceta que mostró en el campo porque tuvo situaciones para marcar con Jeison Quiñónez, sin embargo faltó precisión para resolver las acciones y con el marcador en contra tenía que replantear su fútbol sobre la marcha. Esta tarea encontró obstáculos y con el tiempo consumiendo los últimos minutos del cotejo el rumbo del elenco chaqueño estaba resuelto.

A los 82´, Petrolero perdió a un jugador en la defensa, por doble amonestación José Báez fue expulsado y la misión de salir a buscar el empate se quedó en medio camino porque el elenco tuvo que retroceder sus líneas unos metros más para evitar más goles y evitar que el vacío que dejo Báez sea aprovechado por los atigrados.

El equipo paceño está segundo con 14 puntos a uno de igualar con el líder Bolívar, que este miércoles enfrenta a Real Potosí en la Villa Imperial. Con esta derrota Petrolero está quinto con 10 unidades, aún mantiene la expectativa de dar alcance a los primeros lugares en las siguientes fechas.

LA PAZ /APG

