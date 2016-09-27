El Tigre gana con lo justo a Petrolero

The Strongest pasó a ocupar el segundo puesto en el torneo Apertura de la Liga la noche de este martes con el triunfo ajustado que consiguió sobre Petrolero por 1-0 tras el encuentro que jugó en el estadio Hernando Siles en el inicio de la octava fecha, gracias al gol de Nelvin Soliz en el complemento.
El Tigre tuvo oportunidades para resolver este cotejo sin pasar por tantos inconvenientes, recién a los 75´ llegó el gol que le dio alivio al plantel de la zona de Achumani. El mediocampista Raúl Castro filtró un pase a Soliz quien iba ingresando al área por el sector derecho y recibió sin problemas para definir con la zurda hacia el palo más cercano del arquero Iván Brun.
Los atigrados acumularon jugadas de peligro en el pórtico de Petrolero con disparos de Pablo Escobar, Matías Alonso y Manuel Arteaga como las ocasiones más representativas y que hicieron mover a toda la banca del cuadro fronterizo.
Brun fue el gran responsable para desviar la mayoría de los remates, el guardameta estaba inspirado y era una figura invulnerable. Con cada atajada su presencia crecía debajo de los tres palos y su contribución ayudó a alimentar la ilusión de llevarse al menos un empate. En el tanto del local, Brun tuvo poco que hacer frente a la definición de Soliz.
Los gualdinegros estaban con mucho trabajo en la jornada, les costó bastante superar la marcación y cuando lo consiguieron tuvieron delante a Brun. Junto con Brun hubo otros hombres en las filas verdolagas que se pararon firme delante de los desbordes ofensivos como ocurrió con Eduardo Puña mientras estaba en el terreno de juego.
Petrolero aguantó todo lo que pudo, esa no fue la única faceta que mostró en el campo porque tuvo situaciones para marcar con Jeison Quiñónez, sin embargo faltó precisión para resolver las acciones y con el marcador en contra tenía que replantear su fútbol sobre la marcha. Esta tarea encontró obstáculos y con el tiempo consumiendo los últimos minutos del cotejo el rumbo del elenco chaqueño estaba resuelto.
A los 82´, Petrolero perdió a un jugador en la defensa, por doble amonestación José Báez fue expulsado y la misión de salir a buscar el empate se quedó en medio camino porque el elenco tuvo que retroceder sus líneas unos metros más para evitar más goles y evitar que el vacío que dejo Báez sea aprovechado por los atigrados.
El equipo paceño está segundo con 14 puntos a uno de igualar con el líder Bolívar, que este miércoles enfrenta a Real Potosí en la Villa Imperial. Con esta derrota Petrolero está quinto con 10 unidades, aún mantiene la expectativa de dar alcance a los primeros lugares en las siguientes fechas.
LA PAZ /APG
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers but this piece of writing is in fact a nice post, keep it up.
May I simply just say what a relief to discover someone who genuinely
knows what they are discussing over the internet. You certainly realize how to bring an issue
to light and make it important. A lot more people need to look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you are not more popular given that
you certainly possess the gift.
Good respond in return of this matter with solid arguments
and explaining everything about that.
Hey fantastic website! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work?
I’ve absolutely no understanding of computer programming but I was hoping to start my own blog
soon. Anyhow, should you have any recommendations or techniques
for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I just wanted to ask.
Cheers!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank
for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
I enjoy reading through an article that will make people think.
Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the highest
quality websites on the web. I most certainly will highly recommend this blog!
Great info. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m gonna watch
out for brussels. I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my
new iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all
vital infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
Hi there to every , because I am really eager of reading this
webpage’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It carries good stuff.
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of
this website; this web site consists of awesome and genuinely good data in support of visitors.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been conducting
a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I
discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss
this issue here on your site.
Keep this going please, great job!
Hi there, yes this post is actually fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it regarding
blogging. thanks.
Hello, I read your new stuff regularly. Your humoristic style is awesome, keep up
the good work!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
write again very soon!
I do trust all the ideas you’ve offered in your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very short for newbies. May you
please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Thank you! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and
exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
Amoxicillin Information Sheet [url=http://zol1.xyz/purchase-zoloft.php]Purchase Zoloft[/url] Levitra Bayer Prospecto Nebenwirkungen Von Viagra Forum [url=http://cial1.xyz/low-price-cialis.php]Low Price Cialis[/url] 247 Overnight Pharmacy Canadian Free Shipping Stendra 50mg Erectile Dysfunction [url=http://cial1.xyz/map.php]Buying Cialis Online[/url] Amoxicillin Clavulanate Is Prescribed For Priligy Foglio Illustrativo [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-kamagra-online-100mg.php]Buy Kamagra Online 100mg[/url] Amoxicillin Trying To Conceive Amoxicillin 500mg Capsule Tev Photo [url=http://cial1.xyz/brand-cialis-online.php]Brand Cialis Online[/url] Zithromax Takes How Long To Work For sale shipped ups isotretinoin acne discount medicine [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/can-i-buy-cialis-online.php]Can I Buy Cialis Online[/url] Propecia Generic India 1mg Achat Lioresal 10mg [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-online-pharmacy.php]Cialis Online Pharmacy[/url] Falange A Propecia Rivagroup Baclofen [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/tadalafil-tablets.php]Tadalafil Tablets[/url] Dutasteride Dutas Store isotretinoin 20mg internet low price [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-generic-cialis-online.php]Buy Generic Cialis Online[/url] Clomid Amenorrhee Ovulation Viagra Wie Teuer [url=http://lasix.ccrpdc.com/buying-lasix-online.php]Buying Lasix Online[/url] Levitra 10 Mg Vendita
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be
running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure
if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks
Very descriptive blog, I loved that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
Can I simply say what a comfort to discover an individual who truly knows what they are talking about over the internet.
You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make
it important. More and more people should read this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I’ve read stuff
from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
Having read this I believed it was really informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put
this short article together. I once again find myself spending way
too much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth
it!
It’s difficult to find well-informed people about this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Hi Dear, are you genuinely visiting this
site regularly, if so then you will without doubt take nice experience.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the greatest blogs on the net.
I most certainly will recommend this blog!
Propecia Oferta Farmacia [url=http://zithro.xyz/cheap-zithromax.php]Cheap Zithromax[/url] Site Achat Cialis Topiramate [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/inderal-free-offer.php]Inderal Free Offer[/url] Liquid Cialis Research What Is Cephalexin Do For Dogs [url=http://strat1.xyz]Buy Strattera[/url] Opinion Cialis Solubility Of Amoxicillin In Water [url=http://levitra.ccrpdc.com/purchasing-levitra.php]Purchasing Levitra[/url] Tomar Viagra Sildenafil Levitra Viagra O Cialis [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-azithromycin-online.php]Buy Azithromycin Online[/url] Sun Exposure With Keflex Causes Rash Viagra 70 Ans [url=http://prope1.xyz/propecia-us.php]Propecia Us[/url] Doxycycline Online Cheap Dapoxetine 30mg [url=http://deltas.xyz/cheap-40-deltasone-online.php]Cheap 40 Deltasone Online[/url] Dog Cephalexin Reaction Propecia Diarrea [url=http://propecia.ccrpdc.com/propecia-buying.php]Propecia Buying[/url] Cialis 20 Prix Discount Amoxicillin Taste [url=http://cial1.xyz/order-generic-cialis.php]Order Generic Cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Shortage Levitra Zum Spass [url=http://buystrat.xyz/strattera-to-buy.php]Strattera To Buy[/url] Cialis Generico Miglior Prezzo Propecia Efficacy [url=http://zol1.xyz/purchase-cheap-zoloft.php]Purchase Cheap Zoloft[/url] Cephalexin Flu And Nasal Infections 125 Tab Sandoz [url=http://dprixe.com]cheap viagra levitra cialis[/url] Photos Amoxicillin Reaction
Its like you read my mind! You appear to
understand so much about this, such as you wrote the guide in it
or something. I feel that you could do with some % to power
the message house a bit, however other than that, that is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
I know this site presents quality dependent content and extra data, is there any other
website which presents such data in quality?