Fallece Luis Ossio Sanjinéz ex vicepresidente de la República

El abogado Luis Ossio Sanjinés, exvicepresidente de Bolivia, en el gobierno de Jaime Paz Zamora, murió este martes a la edad de 86 años.
Ossio Sanjinés nació en Potosí en 1930, estuvo casado con Julieta Bustillos y tiene ocho hijos Teresa, Marcela, Pablo, Sergio, Jimena, Carola, Pedro y Lorena. Estudió en la Escuela de aplicación y Normal Rural de Caiza, el Colegio Nacional Juan Manuel Calero de Potosí y la Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés y Tomás Frías de Potosí. Obtuvo su doctorado en ciencias Políticas de la Universidad de Génova.
Fue militante y jefe nacional del Partido Demócrata Cristiano (PDC).Fue Presidente del Comité Ejecutivo y Secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación de Universitarios de Bolivia (1957-1958), Profesor de Historia de Bolivia e Interpretación Sociológica de la Historia en el Colegio militar (1960-1971), Vice Decano y Decano interino de la Facultad de Filosofía de la Universidad de San Andrés de (1970-1971).
Fue Consultor Externo de la Corporación de las Fuerzas Armadas para el Desarrollo con relación a los proyectos de industrialización del Salar de Uyuni (1976), profesor Titular en Derecho Minero e Hidrocarburos en la UMSA (1983). Diputado por Potosí (1985).
En 1989 fue elegido Vicepresidente Constitucional de la República y Presidente del H. Congreso Nacional. Había sido candidato vicepresidencial de Hugo Banzer, pero el acuerdo entre MIR y ADN que llevó a la presidencia a Jaime Paz, incluyó la votación congresal por Luis Ossio como Vicepresidente de Paz Zamora.
En su gestión impulsó a la vicepresidencia en un trabajo de inicio de fortalecimiento institucional, con el comienzo de programas como el Pronagob.
Consiguió la transferencia del edificio antiguo del Banco Central que se convirtió en sede de la Vicepresidencia de la República, Fue también Presidente del Consejo Nacional de Reformas del Estado y Presidente del Consejo Nacional de Ciencias y Tecnología.
Es Consultor Empresarial del Estudio Jurídico Ossio Sanjines Abogados S. C, Profesor de Post Grado de la Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar, Presidente del Aula Libre sobre Teoría Política y Ejercicio Ciudadano de la Universidad Nuestra Señora de La Paz, Presidente del Consejo Editorial de la Gaceta Jurídica.
En 2001 fue Presidente del Consejo Ciudadano para la Reforma Constitucional.
Autor de las obras: Integración Económica Iberoamericana (1961), El desarrollo del Sur (Ciclo de Conferencias,1976), Introducción a la Teoría de la Historia (1983), Investigaciones sobre Derecho Minero y Código de Minería (1984), Varios artículos y conferencias sobre la Reforma de la Constitución Política del Estado y reforma legal (1990), Varios artículos sobre Ciencia y Tecnología (1991), ¿La Quinta Rueda? (1993).
El presidente Evo Morales, expresó sus condolencias por el fallecimiento del exvicepresidente boliviano en su cuenta de Twiiter.
“A nombre del Gobierno Nacional expresar condolencias a familia del ex VP Ossio Sanjinés. Reconocemos su aporte para consolidación de la democracia” boliviana, escribió el mandatario.
LA PAZ/Con datos de La Vicepresidencia y Twitter
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles all the time along with a cup of coffee.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a
related matter, your web site got here up, it looks good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become alert to your weblog through Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for
brussels. I will appreciate should you proceed this in future.
Numerous other folks shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up
fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved
every little bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to check out new
things you post…
Quality articles or reviews is the key to be a focus for the people
to pay a quick visit the website, that’s what this
site is providing.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting
videos to your weblog when you could be giving
us something enlightening to read?
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web
page again.
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog articles.
It’s in fact very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV, therefore I simply use internet for
that reason, and obtain the most up-to-date news.
Awesome site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Many thanks!
Keep on writing, great job!
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to my blogroll.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit yet again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see more, thanks for the info!
Hey very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to search out a lot of useful information here
within the submit, we want develop extra techniques in this
regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes which will make the greatest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
hi!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we be in contact more
approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Because the admin of this site is working, no doubt very shortly
it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Hi there friends, good post and good arguments commented at this place, I
am truly enjoying by these.