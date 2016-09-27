La Paz: El precio de la carne de pollo se dispara

El precio de la carne de pollo nuevamente volvió a subir en los mercados de La Paz y El Alto, esta vez aumentó entre tres y cuatro bolivianos. Ante el incremento la Asociación de Comerciantes de Carne de Pollo al Detalle de La Paz se declaró en estado de emergencia y en un ampliado nacional, la próxima semana, analizará medidas de protesta.
La dirigente de la Asociación, Esther Rojas, informó que la semana pasada el precio del kilo al por mayor estaba entre 11.80 y 12 bolivianos y que ahora se cotiza entre 14.50 y 15.50 bolivianos, dependiendo de la marca, esto significa que el costo para el consumidor final es de 15.50 y 16.50 bolivianos.
“Increíblemente en tres días se ha disparado el precio del pollo, ahora está a 14.50 bolivianos, otros a 15.50 bolivianos, para vender a 16.50 y a 15.50 bolivianos, ganando un boliviano. Nos extraña mucho ya hemos tenido una reunión con el Ministerio (de Desarrollo Rural) y ellos nos indican que hay bastante alimento”, dijo.
Según la dirigente, si la explicación de dicho Ministerio fuese así no existiría ninguna explicación para el incremento del precio de la carne de pollo.
Rojas aseguró que al momento no existe desabastecimiento del producto sin embargo prevé que hasta fin de año el precio del kilo llegue a 20 bolivianos. “Para navidad yo creo que va llegar a subir hasta 20 bolivianos el kilo de pollo porque no hay”, aseguró.
Ante la situación los comerciantes al detalle se declararon en estado de emergencia y en ampliado nacional programado para próxima semana en Cochabamba determinarán si realizan o no alguna medida de presión.
Rojas también informó que los personeros de la Oficina de Defensa del Consumidor (Odeco) realizaran operativos, por lo que pidió a todos sus afiliados mostrar la boleta de compra de la carne.
LA PAZ/Fides
