Postergan declaración de excomandante de la Policía de la Paz

La declaración del excomandante de la Policía de La Paz, José Araníbar, ante la Fiscalía por la muerte del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes fue suspendida a pedido de abogado del uniformado, Esteban Muñoz, quien indico que su defendido se encuentra internado en un centro médico.
“El coronel José Araníbar se encuentra internado en una clínica con un estado de ansiedad y estrés por lo que no se presentará a declarar, por lo que pedimos a la Fiscalía fijar una nueva fecha para su declaración”, Esteban Muñoz.
El Fiscal asignado al caso, Jaime Flores indicó que ante el justificativo presentado por el policía la declaración será reprogramada una vez que Araníbar sea dado de alta del centro médico donde se encuentra desde la mañana del martes.
Araníbar según el Ministerio Público sería uno de los responsables directos de la muerte de Illanes, por no obedecer la orden de repliegue de los efectivos bajo sus órdenes el 25 de agosto pasado.
LA PAZ/Fides
