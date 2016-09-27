Fecha de publicación: Martes 27 de septiembre de 2016 -- 16:32

Postergan declaración de excomandante de la Policía de la Paz

Coronel José Aranibar. (APG)

Coronel José Aranibar. (APG)

La declaración del excomandante de la Policía de La Paz, José Araníbar, ante la Fiscalía por la muerte del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes fue suspendida a pedido de abogado del uniformado, Esteban Muñoz, quien indico que su defendido se encuentra internado en un centro médico.

“El coronel José Araníbar se encuentra internado en una clínica con un estado de ansiedad y estrés por lo que no se presentará a declarar, por lo que pedimos a la Fiscalía fijar una nueva fecha para su declaración”, Esteban Muñoz.

El Fiscal asignado al caso, Jaime Flores indicó que ante el justificativo presentado por el policía la declaración será reprogramada una vez que Araníbar sea dado de alta del centro médico donde se encuentra desde la mañana del martes.

Araníbar según el Ministerio Público sería uno de los responsables directos de la muerte de Illanes, por no obedecer la orden de repliegue de los efectivos bajo sus órdenes el 25 de agosto pasado.

LA PAZ/Fides

25 comments on “Postergan declaración de excomandante de la Policía de la Paz

  3. I do believe all of the ideas you have presented on your post.

    They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for starters.

    Could you please lengthen them a little from next time?

    Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  7. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website.
    I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
    In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get
    my very own blog now 😉

    Responder

  9. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets
    I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.

    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
    some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.

    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
    I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  13. Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.

    If you know of any please share. Kudos!

    Responder

  16. Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but
    after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
    Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!

    Responder

  20. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone
    to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know
    where u got this from. appreciate it

    Responder

  21. I truly love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you build this amazing site yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own blog and
    would love to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  24. Hey I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I
    was looking on Google for something else, Anyways I am
    here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and
    a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
    have time to browse it all at the minute but I have
    bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
    be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb jo.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>