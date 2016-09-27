Fecha de publicación: Martes 27 de septiembre de 2016 -- 19:40

Sorprenden a violador en un plaza de Trinidad

El violador que fue encontrado en pleno delito. (FELCC)

Dos guardias municipales de Trinidad, Beni, detuvieron la mañana del lunes a Ciro Temo Callau (54) el momento en que violaba a un niño de 12 años en el interior de un anaquel en la plaza Silvia Tanaka, informó el Director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, Iván Zambrana.

“En la mañana del lunes  cerca a las 05.30 dos guardias municipales realizaban su ronda en la plaza Silvia Tanaka, cundo vieron movimientos en uno de los anaqueles y se acercaron para encontrar a Ciro Callau que violaba a un niño de inmediato lo agarraon y lo fotografiaron y llamaron a la Policía para entregar al degenerado”, detalló el Policía.

El violador fue enviado a la cárcel de Mocoví la mañana del martes por un juez cautelar, mientras la Fiscalía daba a conocer que el niño había sido violado en varias veces  de acuerdo a su declaración que fue apoyada el informe del médico forense.

La Policía busca a los parientes del menor para conocer cómo Temo Callau entabló relación  con su víctima y tuvo la facilidad de llevárselo en varias oportunidades para abusarlo.

 

