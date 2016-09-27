Sorprenden a violador en un plaza de Trinidad

Dos guardias municipales de Trinidad, Beni, detuvieron la mañana del lunes a Ciro Temo Callau (54) el momento en que violaba a un niño de 12 años en el interior de un anaquel en la plaza Silvia Tanaka, informó el Director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, Iván Zambrana.
“En la mañana del lunes cerca a las 05.30 dos guardias municipales realizaban su ronda en la plaza Silvia Tanaka, cundo vieron movimientos en uno de los anaqueles y se acercaron para encontrar a Ciro Callau que violaba a un niño de inmediato lo agarraon y lo fotografiaron y llamaron a la Policía para entregar al degenerado”, detalló el Policía.
El violador fue enviado a la cárcel de Mocoví la mañana del martes por un juez cautelar, mientras la Fiscalía daba a conocer que el niño había sido violado en varias veces de acuerdo a su declaración que fue apoyada el informe del médico forense.
La Policía busca a los parientes del menor para conocer cómo Temo Callau entabló relación con su víctima y tuvo la facilidad de llevárselo en varias oportunidades para abusarlo.
This post is really a nice one it helps new internet people, who are wishing
in favor of blogging.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this amazing
site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see more, thanks for
the info!
If you would like to get much from this piece of writing then you have to apply these methods to your won website.
Cialis Impuissance Blog viagra Propecia 1 Mg Nebenwirkungen
Priligy Side Effects online pharmacy Buy Nexium Online Pharmacy
Cephalexin And Headaches generic cialis Dog Antibiotics Amoxicillin
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the
favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Great article! That is the kind of information that should
be shared around the net. Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and consult with my web site . Thank you =)
Macrobid Can I Purchase cialis Cialis Diario Espana
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually enjoyed
account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you
get entry to consistently quickly.
Reconoce La Propecia cialis buy online Cialis Femme Avis
Acquistare Kamagra Caen online pharmacy Prezzo Viagra 50 Mg
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part :
) I care for such info much. I was seeking this
certain information for a long time. Thank you and good
luck.
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing
without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of
time both reading and commenting. But so what,
it was still worth it!
Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from
my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
With thanks!
What’s up, I log on to your blogs like every week.
Your writing style is awesome, keep up the good work!