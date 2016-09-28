Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2016 -- 17:38

Aparece una nueva víctima del falso pastor

L

El falso religioso Lorenzo Apaza. (FELCC)

orenzo Apaza fue detenido la tarde del martes acusado por una familia de pedirles cuatro mil bolivianos para curar a uno de sus parientes de un cáncer terminal. El detenido se acercó a la familia de la zona de Llojeta como pastor de la Iglesia Evangélica “Amor de Dios” que tenía su sede en la ciudad de El Alto en el camino a Viacha.

Por este primer caso Apaza se encuentra detenido desde el martes en la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Crimen (FELCC) de El Alto.

En la mañana del miércoles apareció una nueva víctima del falso religioso en las oficinas de la FELCC alteña para sentar una denuncia por estafa y uso indebido de la profesión.

La víctima, Wilma Calizaya, relató que Apaza apareció un día en su casa indicando que era pastor de la Iglesia “Poder de Dios” y que podía ayudar a su cuñado a salir de la cárcel, porque además de ser religioso también era abogado.

“Mi papá conoció al pastor Dany, que así nos dijo que se llamaba, en Arapata en Sud Yungas y allí le dijo que él podía ayudar a un familiar a salir de San Pedro y le pidió un adelanto de cuatro mil bolivianos para venir a La Paz”, relató Calizaya.

El tiempo que el falso pastor estuvo relacionado con sus nuevas víctimas fue desde mayo hasta agosto pasado.

“Él nos buscó en nuestra casa de El Alto y nos dijo que para sacar a nuestro pariente eran necesarios tres mil dólares, pero que mientras reunamos el dinero él estaría presentando memoriales como abogado que era”, prosiguió la víctima.

El falso abogado y religioso presentó memoriales al juzgado firmando como supuesto defensor de detenido en la cárcel, pero después de recibir los tres mil dólares no volvió a responder el celular y ni recibir a la familia Calizaya.

“Estábamos resignados a perder el dinero cuando lo hemos visto en la televisión ayer acusado de estafar a otra familia y hemos venido a denunciarlo y con la esperanza de recuperar el dinero que recaudamos entre toda la familia”, expresó la víctima.

Los investigadores del caso después de esta segunda denuncia pidieron la difusión de la imagen del supuesto pastor religioso, pues según algunos indicios Apaza habría actuado en la ciudad de El alto y en algunas provincias.

EL ALTO/Fides

 

