Cocaleros proclaman a Evo y Alvaro e inician campaña de recolección de firmas

El XIII Congreso Ordinario de las Seis Federaciones del Trópico de Cochabamba que concluyó este miércoles proclamo a Evo Morales y Alvaro García Linera como candidatos a la presidencia y vicepresidencia de Bolivia para las elecciones de 2019 e iniciar una campaña de recolección de firmas para buscar su habilitación.
El nuevo vicepresidente de las seis federaciones, Luis Veizaga, dijo que la primera resolución del congreso indica el “proclamar a nuestros hermanos Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera como candidatos a la presidencia y vicepresidencia del Estado Plurinacional y comenzar una campaña nacional de recolección de firmas para conseguir habilitar a nuestros candidatos”.
El congreso encargó a Feliciano Vegamonte, secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB) para que coordine con otras organizaciones sociales para iniciar la campaña de recolección de firmas para la reelección de Morales y García Linera.
Reelección de Morales
Evo Morales fue reelegido como presidente de las seis federaciones y cumplirá 28 años como principal dirigente de los productores de coca del Chapare cochabambino; como vicepresidente de los cocaleros fue elegido Luis Veizaga, quien en votación venció a Leonardo Loza por más de 400 votos. Loza por disposición del congreso quedó como vocal de la nueva directiva.
En la votación participaron cinco candidatos en representación de diferentes sindicatos de las seis federaciones.
Seguiré siendo presidente de las seis federaciones
“Sé que me eligen simbólicamente como su representante, muchas veces no ejerzo pero respeto su decisión y cariño”, indicó Morales después de jurar como presidente de los cocaleros.
Aseguró que no renunciará a la presidencia de las seis federaciones y acusó a la derecha política de estar alejada de los sectores campesinos e indicó “para la derecha es una vergüenza estar con los campesinos y para nosotros en un orgullo”.
Durante su discurso no toco el tema de la repostulación, pero hizo permanente referencia a la lucha política que mantiene con sectores de oposición desde que llegó al Gobierno en enero de 2006.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
