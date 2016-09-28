Jesuitas elegirán a nuevo superior general

La Compañía de Jesús se dispone, a partir del próximo domingo, a elegir al 31º sucesor de su fundador, San Ignacio de Loyola, en 1540, en un momento de pérdida de vocaciones de esta que es la Orden religiosa más grande de la Iglesia Católica. La Congregación general de los jesuitas fue convocada para nombrar al nuevo superior general, después de la renuncia anunciada al cumplimiento de sus 80 años de edad por el español Adolfo Nicolás.
El superior dimisionario había sido elegido en 2008, en sustitución del holandés Peter Hans Kolvenbach, líder de los jesuitas durante 25 años, el cual también había renunciado a los 80 años. Una edad por lo tanto que parece haberse convertido en una especie de límite para mantenerse con las energías suficientes al frente del Orden religioso al que pertenece el papa Francisco.
Cabe recordar que también el bilbaino Padre Arrupe, elegido en 1965, en 1983, a la edad de 76 años, había presentado su renuncia, que fue rechazada por Juan Pablo II, pero un año después Arrupe sufrió un derrame cerebral y tras verse obligado a dimitir definitivamente, esta vez por fuerza mayor, Wojtyla asumió de hecho el rol de comisario de los jesuitas. Arrupe falleció en 1991.
En la presentación de la 36ª Congregación de la Compañía de Jesús, en la sede de la Curia Generalicia, a pocos pasos del Vaticano, se precisó que a partir del próximo 2 de octubre, se reunirán, sin límite de tiempo, 212 electores (206 sacerdotes y 6 “hermanos” laicos), elegidos a su vez en las respectivas provincias.
Uno de los presentadores del evento, el exvocero de la Santa Sede y director de la Radio Vaticana, padre Federico Lombardi, dijo que los miembros de la Compañía de Jesús en el mundo son actualmente 16 mil 740, de los cuales 12 mil sacerdotes, 120 religiosos y laicos, 270 estudiantes y 750 “novicios” (o sea que acaban de ingresar en la Orden).
Lombardi señalo que prosigue la “fuerte disminución” de los jesuitas iniciada hace 50 años, precisando que se registra en este sentido un neto desplazamiento de Occidente a África y sobre todo hacia Asia, donde han aumentado considerablemente; contrariamente al Continente Americano y en particular en Europa.
Los 16 mil 740 jesuitas están divididos aproximadamente de la siguiente manera: 5 mil en Europa, 5 mil en América, 5 mil 600 en Asia y Oceanía (una gran mayoría, 400, solo en India) y mil 600 en África.
Padre Lombardi, respondiendo a quien preguntó si existía un “efecto Bergoglio” entre las vocaciones de los jesuitas, alejo cualquier sospecha de predilección de la Compañía de Jesús hacia Francisco. “Estamos contentos por tener un Papa jesuita, con quien tenemos una fuerte sintonía espiritual, pero todo esto lo vivimos con gran libertad”. Y puntualizó: “ Ignacio (de Loyola, -ndr-) ha puesto a la Compañía al servicio del Papa, vicario de Cristo, sin importar quién sea”, como “lo ha hecho desde hace más de 400 años”.
Cómo se elige al General Superior de los Jesuitas
Al inicio de los trabajos de la Congregación se lee un informe sobre el estado de la Compañía de Jesús, en el que junto con los problemas internos se subrayan en particular los retos que presenta el mundo de hoy. De esta manera, empieza a delinearse en la mente de los electores el perfil del futuro líder de los jesuitas, considerando que, según los reglamentos, no existen candidatos oficiales.
En este contexto, inician las llamadas “murmuraciones”, es decir, los contactos verbales a nivel individual, para ir definiendo la figura del nuevo superior. Todo se hace sin que se formen “grupos” y sin que se lleven a cabo “campañas electorales” en favor de este o aquel miembro de la Compañía. Y es posible que ya para el tercer día de “murmuraciones” ya hayan surgido algunos nombres con las capacidades necesarias para poder ser elegidos.
Una vez concluida la elección, será el Papa la primera persona informada, telefónicamente, del nombre del elegido. Es significativo señalar que el Pontífice, si bien es el primero en enterarse del resultado de la elección, no debe dar su aprobación sobre el nombre del elegido. Se trata de una prerrogativa exclusiva de la Compañía de Jesús. Una vez avisado el Pontífice, el nombre del nuevo superior general será anunciado públicamente.
EL VATICANO/Medios Jesuitas
