Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:45

Evo Morales afirma que las mentiras no duran

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales aseveró el miércoles que las mentiras no duran y que Bolivia está por la justicia y la fuerza de la razón, en alusión a la postura de Chile sobre la demanda del país andino amazónico de un acceso soberano al Pacífico.

“Las verdades duelen, las mentiras NO duran. Bolivia está por la justicia y con la fuerza de la razón”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

El mensaje del Mandatario se da a dos días de que Chile afirmara que “Bolivia sí tiene acceso al mar concedido en virtud del Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904, en plena vigencia, complementado en varias ocasiones para mayor beneficio de Bolivia”.

El país trasandino expresó esa postura en la nota que envió a la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) ante el discurso que Morales pronunció en la Asamblea de ese organismo multilateral, cuando invitó a Chile a “poner fin a uno de los conflictos más largos de la historia latinoamericana”, en referencia a la demanda marítima boliviana.

En la nota también se señala que: “Resulta improcedente que el Presidente Evo Morales ventile en este foro multilateral su aspiración marítima, máxime si ha sido Bolivia el país que la ha judicializado ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia”.

En 2013, Bolivia demandó a Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, por una salida soberana al mar, luego de un sinnúmero de compromisos incumplidos de entablar el diálogo para resolver ese diferendo.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

