Evo Morales afirma que las mentiras no duran

El presidente Evo Morales aseveró el miércoles que las mentiras no duran y que Bolivia está por la justicia y la fuerza de la razón, en alusión a la postura de Chile sobre la demanda del país andino amazónico de un acceso soberano al Pacífico.
“Las verdades duelen, las mentiras NO duran. Bolivia está por la justicia y con la fuerza de la razón”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.
El mensaje del Mandatario se da a dos días de que Chile afirmara que “Bolivia sí tiene acceso al mar concedido en virtud del Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904, en plena vigencia, complementado en varias ocasiones para mayor beneficio de Bolivia”.
El país trasandino expresó esa postura en la nota que envió a la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) ante el discurso que Morales pronunció en la Asamblea de ese organismo multilateral, cuando invitó a Chile a “poner fin a uno de los conflictos más largos de la historia latinoamericana”, en referencia a la demanda marítima boliviana.
En la nota también se señala que: “Resulta improcedente que el Presidente Evo Morales ventile en este foro multilateral su aspiración marítima, máxime si ha sido Bolivia el país que la ha judicializado ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia”.
En 2013, Bolivia demandó a Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, por una salida soberana al mar, luego de un sinnúmero de compromisos incumplidos de entablar el diálogo para resolver ese diferendo.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
Wow, this paragraph is nice, my younger sister is analyzing
these things, thus I am going to tell her.
Great web site. A lot of helpful info here.
I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thank you for your sweat!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, however I would like
to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks,
very nice article.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But imagine if
you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and videos,
this blog could certainly be one of the very best in its field.
Great blog!
hello!,I love your writing very a lot! percentage we keep in touch
more about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.
each time i used to read smaller content which also
clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading
at this place.
Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a
quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading
through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thanks!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the
images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my
end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your
stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like
what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying
and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable
and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really
a terrific site.
Hi I am so thrilled I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was
searching on Google for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just
like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep
up the excellent job.
I believe everything published was very logical.
However, think about this, suppose you wrote a
catchier post title? I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid, however what if you added a headline that grabbed folk’s attention?
I mean RadioFides.com | Evo Morales afirma que las mentiras
no duran is a little plain. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they
write post titles to get people interested. You might add a related video or a pic
or two to grab people excited about everything’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it would make your posts a little livelier.
These are genuinely great ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this web page regularly, if so after that
you will definitely get fastidious know-how.
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I
get 4 emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a way you
can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read
this post i thought i could also make comment due to
this sensible piece of writing.
What i don’t understood is in truth how you’re no longer actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you may
be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly
when it comes to this matter, produced me in my view imagine it from a lot
of varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your personal stuffs great. At all times
maintain it up!
I am really happy to read this web site posts which contains tons of useful
data, thanks for providing such statistics.
Peculiar article, just what I was looking for.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless,
you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case
you shield this hike.
It’s the best time to make a few plans for
the longer term and it is time to be happy. I have read this submit and
if I could I wish to recommend you some interesting
issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write subsequent
articles referring to this article. I want to learn even more things approximately it!
I think the admin of this website is in fact working hard in favor of his web page, as here every data is quality based stuff.
Excellent article. I am going through some
of these issues as well..
Keep this going please, great job!
obviously like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform
the reality however I will definitely come again again.
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Hi there, its nice article about media print, we all understand media is a wonderful source of
information.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thanks for
supplying this info.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am going through troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I can’t join it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Fantastic items from you, man. I have consider your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely magnificent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way
through which you are saying it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to
take care of to stay it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a tremendous website.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as
from our dialogue made at this time.
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and
say I truly enjoy reading your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
that deal with the same subjects? Appreciate it!
Good respond in return of this query with solid arguments and telling the whole thing about that.
excellent points altogether, you just gained a new reader.
What may you suggest about your post that you just
made some days in the past? Any positive?
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
wonderful blog!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a
little comment to support you.
Asking questions are actually pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything totally, except this
article provides pleasant understanding even.
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no question very rapidly it
will be renowned, due to its quality contents.