Jordán: “Alguien está haciendo magia con las cifras”

El economista y experto en temas mineros, Rolando Jordán, dijo en el programa El Hombre Invisible de radio Fides que alguien está haciendo magias como las cifras de crecimiento en nuestro país pues cómo se puede explicar que hay crecimiento económico y que las importaciones están bajando.

“Se dice (el Gobierno) que estamos creciendo pero las importaciones están bajando y tremendamente, esa es una señal de que algo está pasando alguien está haciendo magia con las cifras”, indicó.

En su criterio, la deflación (caída generalizada y sostenida en los precios) ya es una realidad en el mundo y que ésta es una salida natural a una crisis de sobreproducción. “Cuando se tiene sobreproducción se tiene que bajar los precios por la ley de la oferta y la demanda”, apuntó.

Explicó que las políticas económicas que han desarrollado Estados Unidos y Europa para evitar la deflación, a través de políticas monetarias expansivas, han fracasado porque la recuperación es débil.

“La crisis que estamos viviendo en el mundo y que afecta a la minería y que tiene además con la China es una crisis de sobreproducción generalizada, los fenómenos de sobre producción ya se están manifestando de una manera clara en Estados Unidos, Europa y la China”, manifestó.

Indicó que si bien China tiene un potencial crecimiento debe resolver los problemas de su viejo modelo de crecimiento basado en la dinámica del sector exportador, lo que supone ya no basarse en la producción de manufacturas ni el consumo de materias primas “sino se van a basar en el consumo de inteligencia y conocimiento”.

Minería

Según el economista, en el país tenemos una minería heterogenia que está compuesta de grandes operaciones, es caso de San Cristóbal, San Bartolomé y San Vicente que en cifras, de enero a agosto, representan el 40 por ciento del valor de la producción minera. Luego está la pequeña minería, formado por cooperativistas y mineros chicos, con el 34 por ciento.

Las inversiones de riesgo en exploración de las principales empresas mineras se hicieron en la década de los años 90 y maduraron en el periodo posterior a la crisis del año 2008 y entraron en producción. “Pero en este periodo del 2003 al 2011 que duró el auge (de la minería) no se ha dado una sola inversión en exploración, no se ha descubierto ningún yacimiento, no se ha reinvertido en equipos”, dijo.

Explicó que aquello ocurrió por dos factores: el primero porque la minería se ha informalizado con las cooperativas, sector si bien son dinámicos también son conflictivos, asimismo vulnerables a las fluctuaciones de precios porque tienen costos altos. Las cooperativas tiene la desventaja de que ocupan mucha mano de obra, “el 90 por ciento de la mano de obra”.

“Es un error político haber pretendido crear empleo a través de la minería, no es más que la expresión de la incapacidad de los últimos gobiernos para crear empleos alternativos de gran calidad y sostenibles a largo plazo, el recurso más fácil cada vez que habían ajustes en la minería fue obviamente fomentar que se creen este tipo de asociaciones que no son cooperativas, son asociaciones de producción capitalista del siglo XVI porque los sistemas de explotación no se basan en la tecnología, maquinaria y equipos, se basan en la exploración del hombre y la naturaleza y el no cumplimiento a la Ley”, aseveró.

En criterio de Jordán no existe cooperativas y nunca han existido cooperativas pues la que se denominan así “son operaciones privadas de tipo capitalismo salvaje, porque basan su sobrevivencia en el mercado y en la sobre explotación a la fuerza de trabajo y a los recurso natural, además en el incumplimiento de la Ley y se basan en el favor político y un conjunto de subsidios”.

Para el experto en minería, el ciclo de alza de precios en minería terminó en abril de 2011 pero en minería a diferencia de petróleo aún no se ha tocado fondo.

Por otro lado adelantó que en términos reales los salarios bajarán a causa del desempleo, aunque en Bolivia. “No es tanto el desempleo abierto, el desempleo en Bolivia es el empleo disfrazado, es el empleo informal de baja productividad que es más o menos dos tercios del total de oferta de mano de obra en Bolivia. Tenemos ficticiamente tasas de desempleo bajas pero tenemos dos tercios de gente que vive comprando y vendiendo cositas, y es propietario de sus medios de producción que vive con un nivel de productividad muy bajo y niveles de ingreso muy bajo, por tanto esa gente cuando hay recesión, cuando hay crisis externa sufre mucho porque no puede vender sus bienes”, explicó.

