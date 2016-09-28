Jordán: “Alguien está haciendo magia con las cifras”

El economista y experto en temas mineros, Rolando Jordán, dijo en el programa El Hombre Invisible de radio Fides que alguien está haciendo magias como las cifras de crecimiento en nuestro país pues cómo se puede explicar que hay crecimiento económico y que las importaciones están bajando.
“Se dice (el Gobierno) que estamos creciendo pero las importaciones están bajando y tremendamente, esa es una señal de que algo está pasando alguien está haciendo magia con las cifras”, indicó.
En su criterio, la deflación (caída generalizada y sostenida en los precios) ya es una realidad en el mundo y que ésta es una salida natural a una crisis de sobreproducción. “Cuando se tiene sobreproducción se tiene que bajar los precios por la ley de la oferta y la demanda”, apuntó.
Explicó que las políticas económicas que han desarrollado Estados Unidos y Europa para evitar la deflación, a través de políticas monetarias expansivas, han fracasado porque la recuperación es débil.
“La crisis que estamos viviendo en el mundo y que afecta a la minería y que tiene además con la China es una crisis de sobreproducción generalizada, los fenómenos de sobre producción ya se están manifestando de una manera clara en Estados Unidos, Europa y la China”, manifestó.
Indicó que si bien China tiene un potencial crecimiento debe resolver los problemas de su viejo modelo de crecimiento basado en la dinámica del sector exportador, lo que supone ya no basarse en la producción de manufacturas ni el consumo de materias primas “sino se van a basar en el consumo de inteligencia y conocimiento”.
Minería
Según el economista, en el país tenemos una minería heterogenia que está compuesta de grandes operaciones, es caso de San Cristóbal, San Bartolomé y San Vicente que en cifras, de enero a agosto, representan el 40 por ciento del valor de la producción minera. Luego está la pequeña minería, formado por cooperativistas y mineros chicos, con el 34 por ciento.
Las inversiones de riesgo en exploración de las principales empresas mineras se hicieron en la década de los años 90 y maduraron en el periodo posterior a la crisis del año 2008 y entraron en producción. “Pero en este periodo del 2003 al 2011 que duró el auge (de la minería) no se ha dado una sola inversión en exploración, no se ha descubierto ningún yacimiento, no se ha reinvertido en equipos”, dijo.
Explicó que aquello ocurrió por dos factores: el primero porque la minería se ha informalizado con las cooperativas, sector si bien son dinámicos también son conflictivos, asimismo vulnerables a las fluctuaciones de precios porque tienen costos altos. Las cooperativas tiene la desventaja de que ocupan mucha mano de obra, “el 90 por ciento de la mano de obra”.
“Es un error político haber pretendido crear empleo a través de la minería, no es más que la expresión de la incapacidad de los últimos gobiernos para crear empleos alternativos de gran calidad y sostenibles a largo plazo, el recurso más fácil cada vez que habían ajustes en la minería fue obviamente fomentar que se creen este tipo de asociaciones que no son cooperativas, son asociaciones de producción capitalista del siglo XVI porque los sistemas de explotación no se basan en la tecnología, maquinaria y equipos, se basan en la exploración del hombre y la naturaleza y el no cumplimiento a la Ley”, aseveró.
En criterio de Jordán no existe cooperativas y nunca han existido cooperativas pues la que se denominan así “son operaciones privadas de tipo capitalismo salvaje, porque basan su sobrevivencia en el mercado y en la sobre explotación a la fuerza de trabajo y a los recurso natural, además en el incumplimiento de la Ley y se basan en el favor político y un conjunto de subsidios”.
Para el experto en minería, el ciclo de alza de precios en minería terminó en abril de 2011 pero en minería a diferencia de petróleo aún no se ha tocado fondo.
Por otro lado adelantó que en términos reales los salarios bajarán a causa del desempleo, aunque en Bolivia. “No es tanto el desempleo abierto, el desempleo en Bolivia es el empleo disfrazado, es el empleo informal de baja productividad que es más o menos dos tercios del total de oferta de mano de obra en Bolivia. Tenemos ficticiamente tasas de desempleo bajas pero tenemos dos tercios de gente que vive comprando y vendiendo cositas, y es propietario de sus medios de producción que vive con un nivel de productividad muy bajo y niveles de ingreso muy bajo, por tanto esa gente cuando hay recesión, cuando hay crisis externa sufre mucho porque no puede vender sus bienes”, explicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
I just could not depart your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard
information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly to check up on new posts
Hi, this weekend is fastidious designed for me,
for the reason that this time i am reading this great educational article here at my home.
Hi, just wanted to mention, I liked this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer,
may test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader
and a good element of other people will omit your magnificent writing due to this problem.
Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is just nice and i
can assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to
grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if
it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody
else know such detailed about my problem. You’re
wonderful! Thanks!
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as
well as from our argument made at this time.
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page daily,
if so after that you will without doubt obtain fastidious know-how.
Hello there, You’ve done an incredible job.
I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I visited multiple blogs however the audio quality for audio
songs current at this site is actually fabulous.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great
topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
First off I would like to say terrific blog!
I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not
mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to
writing. I have had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems
like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas
or hints? Thank you!
This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
I go to see daily a few sites and blogs to read content, except this weblog
offers quality based content.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Your method of explaining everything in this post is actually pleasant, every one be
capable of easily understand it, Thanks a lot.
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some
of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll
be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user
of web so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted
to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!