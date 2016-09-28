Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 28 de septiembre de 2016 -- 19:36

Ministerio de trabajo inicia acción judicial contra empresa china

Un trabajador de la empresa china. (Min Trabajo)

El Ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social prosigue acciones judiciales para sancionar a la empresa china Sinohydro Corporation Limited Sucursal Bolivia con una multa de Bs 120.000, por infracción a leyes sociales.

El 26 de julio de 2016, personal del Ministerio de Trabajo realizó inspecciones técnicas y laborales en el campamento de la empresa china, ubicado en el Municipio de Padilla, que se adjudicó la construcción del tramo carretero Padilla – El Salto, que es parte de la Diagonal Jaime Mendoza. Se constató que la empresa incumple disposiciones de seguridad industrial y las normas laborales.

Evasión a la comitiva

Durante la inspección, el personal de nacionalidad china evadió contactarse con los integrantes de la comitiva, integrada por personal del Ministerio de Trabajo.

El reclamo recurrente por parte de los trabajadores bolivianos, presentado a la comitiva, fue que los súbditos chinos que fungen como capataces tiene una conducta abusiva “casi todo el tiempo”, pues muchos de ellos –dijeron- no hablan español lo que dificulta la comunicación que se traduce en maltrato pues las instrucciones impartidas no son comprendidas.

 

Ropa de trabajo y Falta de Seguridad

En la inspección, se constató que la mayoría de los trabajadores no cuentan con la ropa de trabajo adecuada que exige la norma , así como la falta de medidas de protección que brinde seguridad a los trabajadores; inclusive se constato que la mayoría de los obreros constructores, para cumplir la labor encomendada, deben traer sus propias herramientas, las cuales se encuentran desgatadas y por ende realizan los trabajos con herramientas improvisadas.

La empresa no brinda ambientes adecuados para el descanso de los trabajadores, que cuentan solamente con un colchón y una frazada por obrero. Tampoco cuenta con el comedor que señala la Ley de Higiene y Seguridad Ocupacional, de modo que los obreros bolivianos ingieren sus alimentos en plena construcción, mientras que los súbditos chinos cuentan con la comodidad de un comedor exclusivo para ellos. Este aspecto denota una discriminación.

LA PAZ/Fides con información del Min. Trabajo

