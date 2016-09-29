El vicepresidente afirma que la verdad triunfa contra las mentiras de periodistas

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera aseguró el jueves que la verdad “le ganó por dos a cero al cartel de la mentira”, en referencia a los fallos emitidos ayer por la justicia contra el periodista Humberto Vacaflor, por calumnia y difamación al presidente Evo Morales; y el del Tribunal de Ética Periodística contra Amalia Pando y Roxana Lizárraga, por dar una información falsa sobre la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero.
“Ayer la verdad ganó dos a cero a la mentira. Se hizo justicia, el señor Vacaflor admitió que mintió y que no dijo la verdad. La justicia y la verdad se impusieron a la injuria, la difamación y la mentira”, dijo García en conferencia de prensa.
Para el Vicepresidente los dos fallos devuelven la fe del ciudadano en las instancias que juzgan a los periodistas y pone “un alto a la impunidad que se presenta como libertad de prensa”, también reiteró que la “autorregulación de los medios y los periodistas” es una forma de seguir manteniendo su credibilidad.
“Ayer la verdad gano 2 a 0 a la mentira, que los mentirosos tienen patas cortas y que el ciudadano de a pie tiene, no solamente la garantía de libertad de pensamiento y de opinión, sino también una forma de protegerse”,prosiguió el Mandatario.
El Vicepresidente dijo que la Constitución garantiza la opinión política de los medios de comunicación, pero dijo que este concepto no puede ser el escudo para mentir con fines partidarios.
Sin embargo, aseguró que el Gobierno respeta la libertad de expresión y opinión en el país, y descartó, por ahora, crear una norma para el sector, porque creen en la autoregulación de los periodistas.
Antecedentes
Amalia Pando y Roxana Lizárraga afirmaron en su programa de radio que la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, estaba embarazada de cinco meses y cuestionaron su formación como profesional en medicina en Cuba, además de indicar que el padre del presunto bebé era un ministro.
En este caso el Tribunal Nacional de Ética Periodística declaró probadas dos de la cinco denuncias que realizó la ministra Campero, y recomendó realizar las rectificaciones pertinentes de acuerdo con el Código Nacional de Ética en el mismo espacio donde se dio la noticia.
Por su parte, Humberto Vacaflor dijo en un programa de televisión que Morales dio la orden de asesinar a los esposos Andrade, el año 2000, cuando estaban secuestrados por cocaleros en el marco de prolongados bloqueos carreteros.
En el segundo caso, La justicia pidió a Vacaflor que se retracte de sus declaraciones, al no probar su afirmación, en el marco del juicio que le planteó el jefe de Estado por difamación, calumnia e injuria.
LA PAZ/Fides
