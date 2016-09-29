Fecha de publicación: Jueves 29 de septiembre de 2016 -- 08:48

Evo Morales: “Mentir y robar es algo indigno”

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales expresó el jueves su confianza en que es posible desarrollar en el país un periodismo que informe la verdad, pues aseveró que mentir como también robar es indigno para el ser humano.

“Mentir y robar es algo indigno para el ser humano. Otro periodismo que informe la verdad, es posible”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

El twitter del jefe de Estado hace referencia a las versiones de periodistas del último tiempo sobre autoridades de Gobierno, que resultaron ser falsas.

Amalia Pando y Roxana Lizárraga dejaron entrever que la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, estaba embarazada de cinco meses y cuestionaron su formación como profesional en medicina en Cuba.

Por su parte, Humberto Vacaflor dijo que Morales dio la orden de asesinar a los esposos Andrade, el año 2000, cuando estaban secuestrados por cocaleros en el marco de prolongados bloqueos carreteros.

El Mandatario agregó en la red social: “Ahí está el #CártelDeLaMentira. Si a Presidente, Vpdte., Ministras y Ministros ofenden con mentiras, ¿cómo será la desinformación al pueblo?”.

En el primer caso, el Tribunal Nacional de Ética declaró probada parcialmente la denuncia que realizó la ministra Campero, y recomendó realizar las rectificaciones pertinentes de acuerdo con el Código Nacional de Ética.

En el segundo caso, Vacaflor optó por retractarse, al no poder probar su afirmación, en el marco del juicio que le planteó el jefe de Estado por difamación, calumnia e injuria.

