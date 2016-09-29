Frustran fuga de cuatro reos de San Pedro

El personal de seguridad de la cárcel de San Pedro, en la ciudad de La Paz, frustró la noche del miércoles el intento de fuga de cuatro reclusos, cuando intentaban bajar por la muralla sur del penal con cuerdas, informó el gobernador del penal, teniente coronel Nelson Mora Valencia.
“Al promediar las 22.45 del miércoles cuatro de los reos que guardan detención en el penal de San Pedro intentaron fugar descolgándose por la muralla perimetral de seguridad de la parte sur, por la parte que da a la avenida 20 de octubre con cuerdas artesanales que elaboraron, pero fueron detectados por el personal de seguridad “, sostuvo el policía.
Según el uniformado dos lograron llegar a la calle, pero de inmediato fueron recapturadas y de fueron reubicados a un sector de máxima seguridad y la Gobernación espera la respuesta del juez para su traslado a otro penal.
Los reos que intentaron fugar son: Pedro Luis Gálvez Galdo(boliviano), Rodolfo Quispe Quispe (Chileno) Alexander Garcez Ramírez y Yerzon Sinistierra (Colombianos) encarcelados por robo, asesinato y narcotráfico.
Las cuerdas que utilizaron para fugarse fueron elaboradas con frazadas y otro tipo de telas que tenían los reclusos en sus celdas durante más de un mes, indicó Mora.
Uno de los fugados tiene tres fracturas en uno de sus brazos a causa de una mala caída.
LA PAZ/Fides
