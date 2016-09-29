Fecha de publicación: Jueves 29 de septiembre de 2016 -- 15:35

Frustran fuga de cuatro reos de San Pedro

Los cuatro reos que intentaron fugar y las cuerdas que utilizaron. (Fides)

Los cuatro reos que intentaron fugar y las cuerdas que utilizaron. (Fides)

El personal de seguridad de la cárcel de San Pedro, en la ciudad de La Paz, frustró la noche del miércoles el intento de fuga de cuatro reclusos, cuando intentaban bajar por la muralla sur del penal con cuerdas, informó el gobernador del penal, teniente coronel Nelson Mora Valencia.

“Al promediar las 22.45 del miércoles cuatro de los reos que guardan detención en el penal de San Pedro intentaron fugar descolgándose por la muralla perimetral de seguridad de la parte sur, por la parte que da a la avenida 20 de octubre con cuerdas artesanales que elaboraron, pero fueron detectados por el personal de seguridad “, sostuvo el policía.

Según el uniformado dos lograron llegar a la calle, pero de inmediato fueron recapturadas y de fueron reubicados a un sector de máxima seguridad y la Gobernación espera la respuesta del juez para su traslado a otro penal.

Los reos que intentaron fugar son: Pedro Luis Gálvez Galdo(boliviano), Rodolfo Quispe Quispe (Chileno) Alexander Garcez Ramírez  y Yerzon Sinistierra (Colombianos) encarcelados por robo, asesinato y narcotráfico.

Las cuerdas que utilizaron para fugarse fueron elaboradas con frazadas y otro tipo de telas que tenían los reclusos en sus celdas durante más de un mes, indicó Mora.

Uno de los fugados tiene tres fracturas en uno de sus brazos a causa de una mala caída.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
7 comments on “Frustran fuga de cuatro reos de San Pedro

  1. Great items from you, man. I have be aware your stuff previous to and you are just too great.
    I actually like what you’ve acquired right here, really like what you are stating and the way wherein you
    say it. You’re making it enjoyable and you
    still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to learn far more
    from you. That is actually a wonderful site.

    Responder

  3. Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading
    this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.

    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  4. hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly
    picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues
    using this web site, as I experienced to reload the
    site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your
    placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective
    interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon.

    Responder

  5. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do believe
    that you need to write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo matter but typically people do not talk about these issues.
    To the next! Cheers!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>