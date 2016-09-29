Guabira empata en Cochabamba

El despegue de Wilstermann hacia a los primeros puestos en el torneo Apertura de la Liga deberá esperar un tiempo más luego del empate que registró la noche de este jueves frente a Guabirá en el estadio Félix Capriles de la capital valluna, donde el cuadro aviador quedó deslucido por el rendimiento dentro del campo de juego.
Los rojos manejaron las acciones, su porcentaje de posición de la pelota superaba en cifras a lo que exhibió Guabirá, pero en medio de este dominio faltó definición y ese fue el factor desequilibrante en la jornada. Con este empate Wilstermann está con 11 unidades a cuatro del primer lugar, sitio ocupado por Bolívar cumplida la octava fecha.
José Alfredo Castillo colocó a los azucareros adelante a los 25´ con un disparo cruzado de derecha tras bajar con el pecho el balón ante un pase largo de Arnaldo Pereira desde el lado del campo de Guabirá ante la sorpresa de los aviadores, quienes dejaron con espacio al atacante cruceño para hacer su trabajo.
El empate de los rojos fue una obra del esfuerzo de Edward Zenteno sobre el filo de las acciones de la etapa inicial (44´) cuando el capitán de Wilstermann se encontró con el balón dentro del área y antes de perder esta oportunidad definió con una media tijera en su perfil de derecha, luego de una embestida que inició en el costado izquierdo y que pasó a los píes de Jorge Ortiz, cuyo remate tuvo un pique en su trayectoria hasta quedar a los píes de su compañero.
Ninguno de los dos planteles puede quejarse de la ausencia de ocasiones de gol, hubo situaciones que fueron desperdiciadas y que pesaron más en las manos del elenco cochabambino porque deja ir en casa la posibilidad de ganar y en el lado de los Diablos Rojos hubo conformismo porque al final sumó una igualdad fuera de Montero.
En los minutos finales de las acciones Franco Olego dispuso una de las oportunidades más claras cuando dejó a un lado al arquero Carlos Arias y envió la pelota hacia el arco, pero una reacción rápida de Jefferson Ibáñez salvó a Guabirá desviando el balón a centímetros de la línea de gol.
Esa fue una de las llegadas que al final lamentó el once aviador por desperdiciar. En la etapa inicial, el equipo valluno apretó a los rojos de Montero con todo en el arranque y entre los protagonistas que más peligro generaron estuvo Marcelo Bergese a los 8´y a los 19´.
La visita tenía a Castillo como el principal referente en ataque, su presencia era inquietante para los defensores aviadores porque el delantero se movía bien dentro del área y era difícil de cerrarle los espacios. A los 10´ faltó poco para que Castillo mande el esférico contra las redes ante un centro al primer palo de Raúl Olivares.
COCHABAMBA /APG
I think what you wrote was very reasonable. However, think on this, suppose you were to
write a awesome title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you
added a title that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com
| Guabira empata en Cochabamba is a little boring.
You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and
watch how they create post headlines to get viewers to click.
You might try adding a video or a pic or two to get people excited about what you’ve
got to say. In my opinion, it might bring your blog a little livelier.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and
post is in fact fruitful for me, keep up posting such articles or reviews.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great
post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Hey! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post
reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about
this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Excellent post. I certainly love this website. Keep writing!
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great effort.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward
this post to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read.
Thanks for sharing!
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are working with?
I’m having some small security issues with
my latest site and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any suggestions?
Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely
digg it and individually recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
hi!,I like your writing very a lot! share we communicate
extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking forward to see you.
I really like reading an article that will make people think.
Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!
If some one needs to be updated with newest technologies afterward
he must be go to see this website and be up to date daily.
great issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your publish that
you simply made a few days ago? Any certain?
What’s up friends, its wonderful paragraph about
tutoringand fully explained, keep it up all the time.
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much attempt you set to make the sort of magnificent informative web site.
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This type of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve included you guys to
my own blogroll.
Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my site so i came to
go back the desire?.I’m attempting to in finding issues
to improve my site!I assume its good enough to use a few of your concepts!!
I do not even know how I ended up here, however I believed this
post was great. I do not realize who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
I like it when people come together and share
ideas. Great website, continue the good work!
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the image
of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
So that’s why this post is amazing. Thanks!
I seriously love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create
my own website and would like to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Thanks!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from some
of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Regards!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. However think
about if you added some great pictures or videos to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but
with images and video clips, this website could certainly
be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Terrific blog!