Fecha de publicación: Jueves 29 de septiembre de 2016 -- 09:36

Humberto Vacaflor se retracta

Humberto Vacaflor en el juzgado. (APG)

Humberto Vacaflor en el juzgado. (APG)

El periodista y columnista Humberto Vacaflor se retractó la noche del miércoles de las declaraciones que hizo sobre el presidente Evo Morales, como lo determinó el juez, de quien dijo ordenó el asesinato de los esposos Andrade, en el año 2000, en medio de un conflicto cocalero.

Vacaflor, realizó su retractación en el medio donde sostuvo la acusación, Católica de Televisión, y dijo: “Me retracto, me recontrarretracto; qué puedo hacer si el sistema es tan poderoso. El juez (René Delgado) dio un plazo de cinco días, pero creo que es obvio que tengo que retractarme, el sistema es muy fuerte, así que lo estoy haciendo”.

El periodista fue llevado a juicio por el jefe de Estado por los delitos de calumnia, injuria y difamación y ayer el juez que atiende la causa le dio cinco días para que se retracte de sus afirmaciones.

En entrevista con Radio Fides el columnista indicó: “Tengo 73 años, estuve exiliado con Hugo Banzer, con García Meza y ahora no tengo la fuerza para seguir luchando contra los todo poderosos del actual Gobierno”.

El periodista dijo que continuará con su tarea en el área del análisis de noticias sobre energía y política.

El abogado de Evo Morales, Alex Monasterios, pidió una retractación pública y puntual para que el proceso sea extinguido y dijo que su cliente no busca una venganza, sino que se repare el daño que recibió cuando fue acusado por Humberto Vacaflor.

LA PAZ/Fides

