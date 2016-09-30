Canciller chino visitará Bolivia

Por invitación de sus homólogos de Ecuador, Perú, Bolivia y Colombia, el canciller chino Wang Yi realizará una visita oficial a los mencionados cuatro países latinoamericanos del 3 al 9 de octubre, anunció el viernes el portavoz de la cancillería china, Geng Shuang.
Geng dijo que, por el momento, China tiene buenas relaciones con esos cuatro países, con perspectivas prometedoras de cooperación. El portavoz añadió que la visita de Wang Yi fomentará aún más la amistad tradicional, profundizará la confianza política mutua, promoverá la cooperación de beneficio mutuo e impulsará los vínculos China-América Latina.
Durante la gira, Wang se reunirá con sus homólogos de los cuatro países para analizar los lazos bilaterales, así como asuntos regionales e internacionales de común interés, señaló Geng sin entrar en más detalles sobre la agenda del canciller.
“China y los cuatros países profundizarán su confianza política, promoverán la cooperación en beneficio mutuo y avanzarán en las relaciones chino-latinoamericanas”, concluyó la fuente oficial.
BEIJING, CHINA/Agencias
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote
the book in it or something. I think that you just
could do with some % to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
I all the time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of web therefore
from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
After looking at a handful of the blog articles on your blog, I really appreciate your way of blogging.
I added it to my bookmark webpage list and
will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site too and let me know what you think.
Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this
short article together. I once again find myself spending way
too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity about unpredicted
emotions.
Hello to all, since I am in fact eager of reading this web site’s post to
be updated regularly. It carries fastidious data.
Hey very nice blog!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will
be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come
back in the future. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great posts, have
a nice afternoon!
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Superb blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any ideas? Appreciate it!
It is truly a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you
simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us
informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Undeniably consider that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be
on the web the easiest factor to be mindful of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while folks think about issues that they just don’t recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top
as smartly as outlined out the entire thing without having side effect ,
other folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thanks
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you actually know what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my site =).
We could have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us
Hi there, I want to subscribe for this weblog
to obtain most up-to-date updates, thus where can i do it please help.
Your way of describing everything in this paragraph is in fact
nice, every one be able to easily know it, Thanks a lot.
I love it when folks get together and share views. Great website,
continue the good work!
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I
have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this web site.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to
another platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress
content into it? Any help would be greatly
appreciated!
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web
site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website
on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good blog!
Very soon this site will be famous among all blog users, due to it’s
good articles
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article
is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to see more posts like this .
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for supplying this info.
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this,
such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some p.c. to drive the message house
a bit, however instead of that, this is
excellent blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
Simply want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness to your submit is simply nice and that i can assume you’re
a professional in this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me to seize your feed
to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so
I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Many thanks for
providing this information.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
All the best
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You definitely know what
youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you
could be giving us something enlightening to read?
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking
for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a lot of the
subjects you write about here. Again, awesome weblog!