Destruyen el club nocturno Katanas

La tarde del viernes la propietaria del club nocturno Katanas, Nohemi Cámara, inició la destrucción del inmueble como una forma de enterrar todo el escándalo familiar, de prostitución y de trata y tráfico de personas que tiene como principales protagonistas a su familia.
Un retroexcavadora se dedicó a destruir toda la parte delantera del local de diversión de adultos que funcionó en la zona de San Jorge por más de 15 años.
Cámara indicó que la destrucción de local es una forma simbólica de destruir lo que es la trata y tráfico de personas.
Momentos antes de la demolición María Galindo de la organización feminista Mujeres Creando, lanzó pintura y escribió el edificio consignas de apoyo a Cámara y de crítica al proxenetismo que se descubrió en el Katanas. “Ninguna mujer nace pare ser puta”, decía una las leyendas de Galindo, quien además le dedicó un grafiti al alcalde Luis Revilla acusándolo de “cómplice”.
Casi un centenar de personas observaron por horas como eran destruidas las paredes y el ornamento que trataba de dar un ambiente de edificio egipcio del tiempo de los faraones.
LA PAZ/Fides
