Fecha de publicación: Viernes 30 de septiembre de 2016 -- 10:05

Exprefecto de Oruro obtiene su libertad, después de tres meses de cárcel

Alberto Luís Aguilar Calle, exprefecto de Oruro. (Archivo)

El exprefecto de Oruro, Alberto Luís Aguilar Calle, sentenciado por irregularidades en el proyecto puerto seco, será liberado en las próximas horas, tras haberse aceptado su petición de libertad presentado ante el Tribunal de Sentencia Segundo de la capital orureña. La exautoridad estuvo en el penal de San Pedro por tres meses y 18 días

El juez Germán López Moya, titular de juzgado de sentencia, indicó: “El auto supremo del 10 de febrero de 2016 por el que se encarceló a Aguilar, quedó anulado a consecuencia de un Amparo Constitucional que ganó el ciudadano Tomás López, otro de los sentenciados por el proceso del puerto seco, el pasado 21 de julio de 2016. Con esa resolución este caso perdió su carácter de cosa juzgada y debe continuarse el proceso hasta una nueva sentencia”.

Después la autoridad judicial comunicó: “En ese entendido lo único que ha hecho Alberto Luis Aguilar Calle es solicitar su libertad bajo ese argumento de que aún no hay una sentencia. La petición de libertad fue concedida, ya todo está dicho y así lo he refrendado con mi firma”.

El juez de ejecución penal aclaró también que el exprefecto quedará nuevamente al amparo de medidas sustitutivas, por lo que volverá a la detención domiciliaria.

Aguilar ingreso al penal de San Pedro de Oruro el 10 de junio pasado acusado de daño económico al Estado y enriquecimiento en función al cargo durante su gestión como prefecto de 2006 a 2010.

ORURO/Fides

