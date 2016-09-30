Notario se niega entregar documentos de la “Fundación Evo Morales”

El senador opositor Arturo Murillo informó este viernes que el notario de El Alto, Basilio Choqueticlla Tito, fue denunciado ante el Sumariante Disciplinario de la Dirección del Notariado Plurinacional por “faltas graves y gravísimas”, estipulados en la Ley 483 del Notariado, por negarse a entregar documentos sobre la entonces Fundación Juan Evo Morales Ayma (JEMA).
“Pedimos al Notario Choqueticlla, como las leyes nos mandan, información sobre algunos trabajos que él habría realizado pero lamentamos comunicar que no ha cumplido con su deber y ha cometido faltas graves y gravísimas por ejercicio de su función fuera de su jurisdicción; es decir, documentos que tendrían que haberse (tramitado) en la ciudad de La Paz, por algún extraño motivo, han sido notariados en El Alto”, afirmó.
El legislador argumentó que “algo se está ocultando” porque el Notario Choqueticlla se negó a entregar el documento de la conformación de la exfundación Juan Evo Morales Ayma hoy Abya Yala a un senador de Estado, que tiene las atribuciones de requerir información cuando sea necesario, para cumplir las funciones de fiscalización.
Por su parte el notario Choqueticlla Tito dijo que la información sobre la conformación de la “Fundación Evo Morales” tiene carácter de confidencial y que solo entregará cuando el sumariante se lo pida “y él ya verá si lo hace público o se lo entrega al senador Murillo”.
El Notario aseguró que no recuerda detalles del trámite, porque fue hace más de tres años y desde ese tiempo realizó muchos trabajos.
La fundación Abya Yala recibió donaciones directas del Ministerio de la Presidencia, además de ser uno de los canales privados con mayores espacios de publicidad comprados por el Gobierno.
LA PAZ/Fides
