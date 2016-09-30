Romero: Faltan detener a cuatro personas para aclarar el caso Illanes

El ministro de Gobierno Carlos Romero, confirmó el viernes la aprehensión del dirigente cooperativista minero Feliciano Mamani Ninavia, de 40 años, presunto implicado en el asesinato del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes y aseguró que para cerrar la investigación falta detener a por lo menos a cuatro personas más.
“Es ejecutivo de la Federación Departamental de Cooperativistas Mineros de Oruro (Fedecomin), natural de Potosí, provincia Rafael Bustillo, fue aprehendido el jueves en un operativo realizado por los agentes del Centro Especial de Investigaciones Policiales (CEIP)”, precisó en conferencia de prensa.
Detalló que los agentes interceptaron a las 20.30 el vehículo en el que se trasladaba Mamani después de participar en Congreso Nacional de Cooperativistas Mineros en su calidad de presidente de Fencomin -Oruro.
Recordó que el Ministerio Público emitió una orden de aprehensión porque en las declaraciones de los investigados fue mencionado como instigador activo del asesinato de Illanes.
Por otra parte, el Ministro de Gobierno dijo que Fencomin debe decantar su imagen, recuperar su credibilidad ante la población boliviana, tomando en cuenta que una organización social no se puede convertir en encubridora de un crimen tan horrendo, como el registrado el pasado 25 de agosto.
“En ese sentido, nuestras reflexiones estuvieron dirigidas a cuatro personas que son claves, que tuvieron participación, dirigentes con los que se cerrará la investigación, tres de ellos, dirigentes intermedios y otro dirigente departamental principal, que tiene mucho que decir en el proceso por el asesinato”, puntualizó.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
