Octubre mes de la prevención del cáncer de mama

Octubre es el Mes de Sensibilización sobre el Cáncer de Mama, que se celebra en todo el mundo, contribuye a aumentar la atención y el apoyo a la detección precoz, el tratamiento y los cuidados paliativos.
Cada año se producen 1,38 millones de nuevos casos y 458 000 muertes por cáncer de mama según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). El cáncer de mama es, de lejos, el más frecuente en las mujeres, tanto en los países desarrollados como en los países en desarrollo. En los países de ingresos bajos y medios, su incidencia ha aumentado constantemente en los últimos años debido al aumento de la esperanza de vida y de la urbanización, así como a la adopción de modos de vida occidentales.
Según datos del ministerio de Salud, mueren aproximadamente dos mujeres por día por cáncer de mama en Bolivia. Por cada 100 mujeres que tienen cáncer en Bolivia, 11 padecen de cáncer de mama.
De acuerdo a datos proporcionados por la OPS, la proporción de mujeres fallecidas por cáncer de mama de menos de 65 años es más alta en América Latina y el Caribe (57%) que en Norteamérica (41%). El diagnóstico temprano unido a los avances en el tratamiento, ha permitido mejorar los resultados y aumentar la supervivencia. Sin embargo, en muchos países de América Latina y el Caribe el acceso a estas intervenciones sigue siendo limitado. En el mundo, cada año se producen 1,38 millones de nuevos casos y 458.000 muertes por cáncer de mama, según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).
Medidas preventivas
Hacer un auto examen del seno cada mes.
Someterse a un examen del seno realizado por un oncólogo por lo menos una vez al año.
Hacerse una mamografía inicial entre los 35 y 39 años de edad.
A partir de los 40 años realizarse mamografía de seguimiento cada año.
Si usted tiene alto riesgo de cáncer de mama, hágase una mamografía con regularidad a partir de los 35 años de edad.
La ecografía bilateral de mama es el examen de elección de menores de 35 años. En pacientes mayores es el examen completamentario de la mamografía. Si usted tiene un “bulto” en la mama, debe acudir a un especialista.
LA PAZ/Fides
