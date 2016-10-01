Un paro cardíaco cegó la vida del periodista Jorge González

El periodista Jorge González Cordero falleció a los 65 años de edad la noche del viernes a causa de un paro cardíaco, sus restos son velados en el salón Génesis de la funeraria Santa María, ubicado en la avenida Bush y la calle Brasil. El entierro será la tarde del domingo.
Freddy González Cordero, hermano del periodista, confirmó a radio Fides que el fallecimiento de Jorge se registró entre las 22.30 a 23 horas del viernes, además confirmó que la causa fue un paro cardíaco.
“Él ha terminado de hacer el programa de la Televisión Universitaria en el que trabajaba, con el equipo deportivo, y luego se ha ido a su casa y cuando ha llegado a su casa ya no ha podido respirar”, contó.
Según Freddy, Jorge González había sufrido un preinfarto el día domingo por lo que estaba con un tratamiento médico, sin embargo la familia asegura que no fue el tratamiento correcto.
“Parece que en el seguro que él tiene ha habido algunas negligencia, porque algunos médicos nos han dicho que él debería ser internado inmediatamente, pero (en el seguro) le han dado un tratamiento que no tenía nada que ver con lo que él estaba padeciendo”, dijo el hermano.
La misa de cuerpo presente será mañana a las 15.00 y luego sus restos serán trasladados al Cementero Jardín.
El periodista Jorge González Cordero se desempeñó en diferentes medios de comunicación como radio Fides y Erbol y en este último tiempo estaba en Televisión Universitaria y radio Salesiana. Aunque su pasión era el área deportiva aquello no le impedía realizar análisis de la política nacional e internacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
