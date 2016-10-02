Ángel Guillermo Hoyos:”Que ellos se preocupen por nosotros”

, indicó este sábado por la noche, antes de la labor en el estadio Hernando Siles, que la presión y el cierre de los espacios a Brasil no serán suficiente y que como elenco tratarán de generar fútbol para causar problemas a los anfitriones, en la ciudad de Natal, de la novena fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas.
“La idea es tratar de hacer un trabajo importante en lo que es: la no pérdida de balón. Intentaremos crear inconvenientes y que ellos se preocupen por nosotros, de lo contrario habrá una libertad de movimiento muy grande de ellos a través de su calidad y nosotros también queremos ir a tratar de jugar el partido”, declaró Hoyos en compañía del futbolista retirado Eduardo Ángulo, ahora miembro de la Comisión de Selecciones y que hace un seguimiento de la preparación ante un requerimiento del cuerpo técnico.
El fútbol ofensivo y el talento que derrochan los seleccionados brasileños tratarán de ser contrarrestados por Hoyos con la táctica que puedan enseñar al elenco verde. En la concentración ya estuvo conversando con los jugadores sobre este tema y profundizó esto con un trabajo de campo en el estadio de la zona de Miraflores en una sesión a puertas cerradas.
Hoyos indicó que: “Sabemos que tenemos una herramienta que también tenemos que mostrarla y ejecutarla. Si ellos tienen tiempo y espacio será complicado y trataremos de que eso no ocurra”.
De nuevo volverán a ser rivales el técnico Hoyos y el delantero Neymar Junior, una de las principales figuras del seleccionado verdeamarillo. Cuando el entrenador argentino dirigió a Bolívar en 2012 jugó ante Santos FC, en la ida ganaron los celestes por la mínima diferencia y en la vuelta hubo una goleada de 8-0 a favor de los albos.
“Ojalá que no esté iluminado, es uno de los jugadores que marca el camino del fútbol mundial y eso lo sabemos todos y es desequilibrante mil por mil y trataremos de que la bendición nos favorezca a nosotros”, declaró Hoyos sobre ese particular.
LA PAZ/APG
