Bus choca, destruye una plaza y deja ocho heridos

Un bus de la línea 2 del Sindicato Eduardo Abaroa se estrelló la mañana del domingo contra los árboles y el busto de Adela Zamudio de la plaza del mismo nombre en la zona de Sopocachi, con un saldo de ocho personas heridas, una de ellas de gravedad.
En un informe preliminar de la Unidad de Tránsito indica: que el vehículo se estrelló contra la estructura de la plaza Adela Zamudio por una falla mecánica y después especifica que fueron los frenos del bus que no respondieron por estar en una pendiente.
Radio Fides habló con uno de los pasajeros del bus, quien nos dijo “el chofer, una seis cuadras antes de la plaza Zamudio intento recoger a unos pasajeros , pero no logró parar y después grito “no tenemos frenos” y dijo que nos pusiéramos debajo de los asientos, porque buscaría un lugar donde chocar”.
Después agregó el pasajero, que la velocidad del vehículo fue aumentando lo creó pánico entre los ocho pasajeros que lo ocupaban el bus y los que se calmaron se trasladaron hasta la parte trasera.
“Las seis cuadras que recorrimos fueron a una velocidad increíble. En el bus había tres niños dos de ellos bebés a los que tratamos de proteger en los dos o tres minutos que pasaron desde el anuncio del chofer”.
Según un testigo el bus comenzó su desplazamiento acelerado desde la calle Menendez y Pelayo a siete cuadras de la plaza Adela Zamudio.
Al momento de cerrar este despacho no se tiene un reporte oficial de los heridos ni donde son atendidos.
LA PAZ/Fides
