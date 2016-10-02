Evo sostiene que la unidad de los campesinos salvo Bolivia

El presidente Evo Morales agradeció el domingo la contribución del movimiento campesino originario para lograr la unidad de Bolivia en acto de clausura del congreso campesino quechua de Potosí.
“Felicitarles por la unidad, la unidad hace mucho. Sin unidad no hubiéramos salvado a Bolivia, sin la unidad del movimiento campesino boliviano y otros sectores sociales imagínense cómo hubiera estado Bolivia”, manifestó al tiempo.
“La unidad del pueblo va ser la derrota del imperio, nuestra lucha es permanente contra quienes nos han dominado e intentan todavía dominarnos, contra quienes han saqueado nuestros recurso naturales”, enfatizó.
Para Morales en 2006 Bolivia estaba “descuartizada” política y económica económicamente, porque los dueños de los recursos naturales eran extranjeros.
“Hemos nacionalizado para recuperar lo que es del pueblo boliviano, eso hemos hecho con la unidad del pueblo, eso hicimos con el instrumento político (…) con nuestras marchas, nuestras movilizaciones para recuperar la patria”, recordó.
Morales advirtió que la derecha no ha renunciado a recobrar el poder político y planea sacarlo del Palacio de Gobierno con la ayuda de intereses foráneos.
“Ellos son los privatizadores, nosotros somos los nacionalizadores, esa es la diferencia con la derecha compañeros, compañeras”, señaló.
Morales pidió al movimiento campesino fortalecer la unidad y el instrumento político del Movimiento al Socialismo para seguir trabajando por los sectores más desfavorecidos de la población.
POTOSÍ/ Con datos de BTV
I have been exploring for a bit for any high
quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i’m satisfied to show that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just
what I needed. I most for sure will make certain to don?t overlook this web site and give it a glance regularly.
You’ve made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more
info about the issue and found most people will
go along with your views on this web site.
Thanks for another informative blog. Where
else could I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect
method? I have a challenge that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the
glance out for such information.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read
this article i thought i could also create
comment due to this good post.
I relish, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look
for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God
Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi there colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you would like to say on the
topic of this paragraph, in my view its in fact amazing designed for me.
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You recognize, lots of persons are hunting
around for this information, you could help them greatly.
I visit each day some sites and sites to read content, however this weblog presents quality based content.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post.
Thanks for providing this information.
Can I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody who really
understands what they are discussing on the net. You certainly realize how
to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More people must look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you are not more popular since you definitely have the gift.
all the time i used to read smaller posts that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I
am reading here.
Hi, yes this piece of writing is really good and I have learned lot of
things from it concerning blogging. thanks.
If some one wishes expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i
suggest him/her to go to see this webpage, Keep up the pleasant job.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who had been conducting a little homework on this.
And he actually bought me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it
for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to
talk about this topic here on your website.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to
everything. Do you have any recommendations for novice blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.