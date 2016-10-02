Fecha de publicación: Domingo 2 de octubre de 2016 -- 16:50

Evo sostiene que la unidad de los campesinos salvo Bolivia

Campesinos muestran su apoyo a Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales agradeció el domingo la contribución del movimiento campesino originario para lograr la unidad de Bolivia en acto de clausura del congreso campesino quechua de Potosí.

“Felicitarles por la unidad, la unidad hace mucho. Sin unidad no hubiéramos salvado a Bolivia, sin la unidad del movimiento campesino boliviano y otros sectores sociales imagínense cómo hubiera estado Bolivia”, manifestó al tiempo.

“La unidad del pueblo va ser la derrota del imperio, nuestra lucha es permanente contra quienes nos han dominado e intentan todavía dominarnos, contra quienes han saqueado nuestros recurso naturales”, enfatizó.

Para Morales en 2006 Bolivia estaba “descuartizada” política y económica económicamente, porque los dueños de los recursos naturales eran extranjeros.

“Hemos nacionalizado para recuperar lo que es del pueblo boliviano, eso hemos hecho con la unidad del pueblo, eso hicimos con el instrumento político (…) con nuestras marchas, nuestras movilizaciones para recuperar la patria”, recordó.

Morales advirtió que la derecha no ha renunciado a recobrar el poder político y planea sacarlo del Palacio de Gobierno con la ayuda de intereses foráneos.

“Ellos son los privatizadores, nosotros somos los nacionalizadores, esa es la diferencia con la derecha compañeros, compañeras”, señaló.

Morales pidió al movimiento campesino fortalecer la unidad y el instrumento político del Movimiento al Socialismo para seguir trabajando por los sectores más desfavorecidos de la población.

POTOSÍ/ Con datos de BTV

 

