Fecha de publicación: Domingo 2 de octubre de 2016 -- 21:22

Presidente Santos: “No me rendiré y seguiré buscando la paz” en Colombia

El presidente de Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos. (publimetro)

￼El presidente colombiano, Juan Manuel Santos, reconoció la victoria del “no” en el plebiscito sobre el acuerdo de paz firmado con la guerrilla de las FARC y dijo que con esta votación “se abre una nueva realidad política” que es una “oportunidad” para el país.

En cadena nacional, Santos dijo que al convocar al electorado “la mayoría, así sea por estrechísimo margen, ha dicho que ‘no'; soy el primero en reconocer este resultado”

Eso sí, fue muy claro en señalar que continuará con el proceso: “No me rendiré y seguiré buscando la paz hasta el último día de mi mandato porque ese es el camino para dejarle un mejor país a nuestros hijos”, señaló el mandatario.

Además, Santos también aseguró que “el cese el fuego bilateral y definitivo sigue vigente y seguirá vigente”.

Por último, el Mandatario explicó que dio “Instrucciones al jefe negociador del Gobierno (Humberto de la Calle) y al Alto Comisionado de Paz (Sergio Jaramillo) para que viajen mañana mismo a La Habana a mantener informados a los negociadores de las FARC sobre el resultado de este diálogo político”.

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA /Agencias

