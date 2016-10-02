Presidente Santos: “No me rendiré y seguiré buscando la paz” en Colombia

￼El presidente colombiano, Juan Manuel Santos, reconoció la victoria del “no” en el plebiscito sobre el acuerdo de paz firmado con la guerrilla de las FARC y dijo que con esta votación “se abre una nueva realidad política” que es una “oportunidad” para el país.
En cadena nacional, Santos dijo que al convocar al electorado “la mayoría, así sea por estrechísimo margen, ha dicho que ‘no'; soy el primero en reconocer este resultado”
Eso sí, fue muy claro en señalar que continuará con el proceso: “No me rendiré y seguiré buscando la paz hasta el último día de mi mandato porque ese es el camino para dejarle un mejor país a nuestros hijos”, señaló el mandatario.
Además, Santos también aseguró que “el cese el fuego bilateral y definitivo sigue vigente y seguirá vigente”.
Por último, el Mandatario explicó que dio “Instrucciones al jefe negociador del Gobierno (Humberto de la Calle) y al Alto Comisionado de Paz (Sergio Jaramillo) para que viajen mañana mismo a La Habana a mantener informados a los negociadores de las FARC sobre el resultado de este diálogo político”.
BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA /Agencias
I have read so many articles regarding the blogger lovers but this
piece of writing is really a pleasant post, keep it up.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the
information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Exceptional blog and superb design.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your next post thank you
once again.
Very rapidly this site will be famous amid all blogging users, due
to it’s pleasant posts
Hi there colleagues, its fantastic article regarding educationand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe
for a weblog web site? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright clear
concept
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web site
is truly nice.
I don’t even know the way I stopped up right here, however I thought this post was once great.
I don’t realize who you’re but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too.
This kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up
the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted
at this web site is genuinely fastidious.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire group shall be grateful to you.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page regularly, this web site is really pleasant and the visitors are genuinely sharing nice thoughts.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just
your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. But just imagine
if you added some great graphics or videos to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images
and videos, this site could definitely be one of the very best
in its niche. Superb blog!
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a very neatly
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and
return to read more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
It’s truly a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this
useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web
site, since I experienced to reload the website a
lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I
am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage
your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much
more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.