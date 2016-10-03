Brasil: El PT de Lula y Dilma, barrido en las elecciones municipales

El Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), liderado por los expresidentes brasileños Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva y Dilma Rousseff, sufrió su mayor descalabro electoral en dos décadas en las elecciones municipales de este domingo en Brasil, en las que sólo conquistó la alcaldía de una capital.
La destitución de Rousseff el pasado 31 de agosto y los escándalos de corrupción, que salpican incluso a Lula, pasaron factura al PT, ahora en la oposición después de 13 años de gobierno.
Además de conquistar menos de la mitad de las 635 alcaldías que obtuvo en 2012 y de casi desaparecer en las mayores ciudades del país, el PT perdió Sao Paulo, la mayor ciudad de Brasil y cuyo alcalde, Fernando Haddad, exministro y aliado de Lula, fue derrotado por un empresario sin experiencia política, Joao Doria, del Partido de la Social Democracia Brasileña (PSDB).
Según los escrutinios, de las 26 capitales regionales de Brasil el PT sólo gobernará en Río Branco, en el minúsculo estado amazónico de Acre y donde el actual alcalde, Marcus Alexandre, fue reelegido con el 54,79 % de los votos.
El PT podrá disputar la segunda vuelta en la alcaldía de Recife, capital de Pernambuco y donde su candidato, Joao Paulo, fue el segundo más votado (23,76 %), pero tendrá dificultades para imponerse en segunda vuelta, el 30 de octubre, al socialista Geraldo Julio, que obtuvo el 49,34 %.
El PT había conquistado nueve capitales regionales en 2004, cinco en 2008, cuatro en 2012 y se quedará con entre una y dos a partir de enero de 2017.
Si consigue Recife y suma otras dos, igualará su resultado de 1996, pero, en caso de derrota, cerrará su mayor descalabro en unas municipales desde 1985, cuando obtuvo una sola capital.
Además, considerando las 93 mayores ciudades de Brasil, que tienen cerca del 37 % de los electores, el PT puede conseguir otras cuatro alcaldías en la segunda vuelta, con lo que obtendría menos de la tercera parte de los 17 gobiernos municipales en grandes ciudades que obtuvo en las municipales de 2012.
Sería igualmente su peor performance en unas municipales desde 1996, cuando conquistó las alcaldías de 9 de las 93 mayores ciudades de Brasil.
En 2008, con Lula ya como presidente del país y el PT en su auge, la formación logró gobernar en 25 grandes ciudades.
Según los resultados parciales y a falta de la segunda vuelta, el PT conquistó este año 251 alcaldías, menos de la mitad de las 635 obtenidos hace cuatro años, lo que le sitúa como décimo partido después de haber estado entre los cuatro primeros las dos últimas décadas.
Los motivos
Los analistas ya habían previsto que el PT pagaría este domingo por el desgaste provocado por 13 años en el poder, por la mayor recesión sufrida por Brasil en las últimas décadas y que dejó a 12 millones de desempleados, por las numerosas denuncias de corrupción que salpican al partido y la radicalización generada por el proceso que concluyó con la destitución de Rousseff.
Una de sus mayores derrotas fue en Sao Paulo, donde Joao Doria, un empresario sin experiencia política, sorprendió y ganó sin necesidad de segunda vuelta la alcaldía que pertenecía al PT.
Doria, del Partido de la Social Democracia Brasileña (PSDB), principal fuerza de oposición al PT y aliado del nuevo presidente de Brasil, Michel Temer, obtuvo el 53,28 % de los votos con el 99,91 % escrutado, casi tres veces más que Haddad, que fue el segundo colocado con el 16,70 %.
El PT, que ya tuvo tres dirigentes en el gobierno de Sao Paulo, no quedaba fuera de la segunda vuelta en la mayor ciudad del país desde 1992.
La formación también perdió la alcaldía de Sao Bernardo do Campo, la cuna del partido y bastión y residencia de Lula, donde su candidato, Tarcisio Secoli, quedó en tercer lugar.
Este municipio en el cinturón industrial de Sao Paulo, en el que los sindicatos tienen una fuerte influencia, es gobernado por Luiz Marinho, un dirigente del PT que, como Lula, fue presidente del Sindicato de los Metalúrgicos de Sao Bernardo antes de ingresar a la política.
Además, las dos únicas candidatas que la destituida Rousseff apoyó personalmente, con participación en sus mítines, también fueron derrotadas.
Las diputadas Alice Portugal y Jandira Feghali, ambas aspirantes por el Partido Comunista do Brasil (PCdoB) y enérgicas defensoras de Rousseff, fracasaron en sus intentos de conquistar Salvador y Río de Janeiro respectivamente.
El PT tampoco consiguió ir a segunda vuelta en Porto Alegre, ciudad que gobernó 16 años seguidos entre 1989 y 2004 y que quería reconquistar con el exministro Raúl Pont, que quedó en tercer lugar.
Hasta en Garanhus, ciudad natal de Lula, el PT fue relegado
BRASILIA/Agencias
Incredible quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this
is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to offer one thing again and help others like you aided me.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded
this onto a coworker who has been conducting a little homework on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast simply because I discovered it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this subject here on your website.
It’s amazing in support of me to have a web site, which
is valuable for my know-how. thanks admin
What i don’t realize is in truth how you’re no longer really much
more neatly-favored than you may be now. You are very
intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in relation to
this matter, made me in my opinion believe it from so many various angles.
Its like men and women are not fascinated until it is something to
accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
All the time take care of it up!
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and
style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth
enough for me. Personally, if all web owners
and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will
be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a
data! present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.
I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard
in support of his website, as here every stuff is quality based material.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment
didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over
again. Regardless, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
If you want to improve your knowledge only keep visiting this web site and be updated with the most recent
news posted here.
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like to read it
then my friends will too.
Fantastic blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any
user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Bless you!
Good post. I learn something new and challenging
on sites I stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read content from other authors and use something
from their sites.
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment
form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I every time emailed this webpage post page to all my friends, since if like to read it
after that my friends will too.
You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I would by no means understand.
It seems too complicated and very large for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your subsequent
submit, I will attempt to get the cling of it!
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the
layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
Awesome things here. I am very glad to look your
post. Thanks so much and I am having a look forward
to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
whoah this weblog is great i like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You understand, a lot of
individuals are hunting round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
It’s in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you simply shared
this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Quality articles or reviews is the main to be a focus for the people
to visit the web site, that’s what this web site is providing.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am no
longer positive whether or not this post is written by means
of him as nobody else realize such special approximately my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit
from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog
by the way!
Wonderful blog! Do you have any helpful hints
for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like
Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many
choices out there that I’m totally confused
.. Any tips? Cheers!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before end I am
reading this enormous article to increase my experience.
I wanted to thank you for this very good read!!
I absolutely loved every bit of it. I’ve got you saved as a
favorite to look at new stuff you post…
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are now not actually a lot more neatly-appreciated than you
may be now. You are so intelligent. You recognize
therefore considerably in terms of this matter, produced
me in my opinion consider it from so many various angles.
Its like men and women are not involved except it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. Always take care of it up!
I have read a few good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much effort you put to make the sort of great informative site.
Outstanding story there. What happened after? Thanks!
I’m very happy to discover this web site.
I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely savored every bit of it and I have
you book marked to look at new stuff on your site.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and
wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing for your feed and
I hope you write once more very soon!
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know after that you can write or else it is difficult to write.
Great blog right here! Additionally your web site rather a lot up fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your
affiliate hyperlink to your host? I want my site loaded
up as quickly as yours lol
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else getting similar RSS issues?
Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly
respond? Thanx!!
Hi there terrific blog! Does running a blog such as this take a lot of work?
I have absolutely no knowledge of computer programming but I had been hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyhow, if you
have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply had to ask.
Many thanks!
I really like it when folks come together and share thoughts.
Great website, continue the good work!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having
a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over
time.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually feel this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the information!
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and fantastic design and style.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the
same results.