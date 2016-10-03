Evo Morales: Humberto Vacaflor “queda perdonado”

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el lunes que el caso del periodista Humberto Vacaflor, quien indicó en un programa de televisión que el Primer Madatario ordenó el asesinato de los esposos Andrade el año 2000, en la zona del Chapare, está “terminado” y “disculpado”, después de que se retractó de forma pública por orden judicial.
“Esto se aclaró, en caso de Evo, está terminado, perdonado, disculpado, no sé cuál es el término jurídico, no queremos hacer daño (…). Queda perdonado, queda disculpado, yo no me hago problema, pero que diga la verdad”, declaró el Jefe de Estado.
Morales manifestó que ojalá el caso de Vacaflor sirva para que otros periodistas o comentaristas no cometan ese error, porque por culpa de algunos “todos quedamos mal”, ante la comunidad internacional.
El jefe de Estado reflexionó que “no es bueno mentir” a la población y confundir la libertad de expresión con la “difamación”.
“Si sobre el Presidente mienten cómo será con el pueblo, yo me pregunto”, señaló.
Indicó que Vacaflor tal vez merezca otro proceso, esta vez por discriminación, por sus palabras sobre él; sin embargo, aseguró que no presentará ninguna queja o proceso.
Recordó que en su vida sindical y al mando del Gobierno tuvo que enfrentar diversas situaciones como procesos, confinamientos, agresiones físicas y verbales, en cuyos casos siempre se impuso la verdad.
LA PAZ/Fides
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and
i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so
any help is very much appreciated.
If some one wishes expert view about running a blog after
that i suggest him/her to go to see this blog, Keep up the nice work.
Zithromax Recommended Dosage online pharmacy Acheter Priligy Dapoxetine En Ligne Canada
Your style is unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess
I’ll just bookmark this blog.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of
websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I think the admin of this web page is actually working hard in support
of his web site, because here every information is quality based material.
Thanks in support of sharing such a good thought, paragraph is pleasant, thats
why i have read it completely
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to
work on. You’ve done an impressive activity and our entire neighborhood will probably be thankful to you.
I always used to read piece of writing in news
papers but now as I am a user of web so from
now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I
stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be helpful to read articles
from other authors and practice something from their websites.
Priligy Comprimes cialis price Nolvadex En Ligne
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It
absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & aid different users like its aided me.
Good job.
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s
time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I could I desire to counsel you some
attention-grabbing issues or advice. Perhaps you could
write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I desire to learn more things approximately it!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you are talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =).
We can have a hyperlink trade agreement among us
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for newbie blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the
rest of the site is extremely good.
Good respond in return of this difficulty with solid arguments and describing everything on the topic of that.
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of internet thus from
now I am using net for content, thanks to web.