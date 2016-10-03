Evo Morales: Humberto Vacaflor “queda perdonado”

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el lunes que el caso del periodista Humberto Vacaflor, quien indicó en un programa de televisión que el Primer Madatario ordenó el asesinato de los esposos Andrade el año 2000, en la zona del Chapare, está “terminado” y “disculpado”, después de que se retractó de forma pública por orden judicial.

“Esto se aclaró, en caso de Evo, está terminado, perdonado, disculpado, no sé cuál es el término jurídico, no queremos hacer daño (…). Queda perdonado, queda disculpado, yo no me hago problema, pero que diga la verdad”, declaró el Jefe de Estado.

Morales manifestó que ojalá el caso de Vacaflor sirva para que otros periodistas o comentaristas no cometan ese error, porque por culpa de algunos “todos quedamos mal”, ante la comunidad internacional.

El jefe de Estado reflexionó que “no es bueno mentir” a la población y confundir la libertad de expresión con la “difamación”.

“Si sobre el Presidente mienten cómo será con el pueblo, yo me pregunto”, señaló.

Indicó que Vacaflor tal vez merezca otro proceso, esta vez por discriminación, por sus palabras sobre él; sin embargo, aseguró que no presentará ninguna queja o proceso.

Recordó que en su vida sindical y al mando del Gobierno tuvo que enfrentar diversas situaciones como procesos, confinamientos, agresiones físicas y verbales, en cuyos casos siempre se impuso la verdad.

LA PAZ/Fides