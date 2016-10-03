Fecha de publicación: Lunes 3 de octubre de 2016 -- 17:58

Gobernador de cárcel sorprendido bebiendo con dos presas en un local

Ingreso al penal de San Pablo de Quillacollo. (Opinión)

Ingreso al penal de San Pablo de Quillacollo. (Opinión)

El gobernador del penal de San Pablo de Quillacollo en Cochabamba, Limberth Zurita Bustamante, fue aprehendido el lunes después de ser sorprendido el fin de semana compartiendo en un local público con dos reclusas de la cárcel que dirige, informó el fiscal Departamental, Ever Veizaga.

“El sábado en un local de Quillacollo de nombre “Las Gallinas” fueron sorprendidas las reclusas del penal San Pablo de Quillacollo DBV y KFFA compartiendo con el teniente coronel Limberth Zurita Bustamante, gobernador de la cárcel donde cumplen sus condenas. Al momento de llegar la Policía, Zurita dejó el lugar y a sus acompañantes ”, explicó Veizaga.

El funcionario del Ministerio Público indicó que de inmediato se tomó declaraciones al comandante de la guardia del reclusorio, quien confirmó la salida de las detenidas con el Gobernador y aclaró que hubo explicaciones para la salida de las presas.

Veizaga indicó que de inmediato se emitió una orden de aprehensión contra Zurita, quien recién fue encontrado la tarde del lunes.  El uniformado presta sus declaraciones ante el Fiscal asignado al caso, mientras que las dos reclusas están en el área de castigo del penal.

Las reclusas cumplen penas una por asesinato y la otra por narcotráfico, mientras que el policía  fue acusado de: Uso indebido de influencias, incumplimiento de deberes y favorecimiento a evasión.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

