Fecha de publicación: Lunes 3 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:28

Jesuitas aceptan la renuncia de su Superior General

El padre Adolfo Nicolás. (Medios Jesuitas)

La 36 Congregación General de la Compañía de Jesús, formada por 212 padres jesuitas, ha aceptado este lunes 3 de octubre la renuncia de su Superior General, el padre Adolfo Nicolás, en un acto en el que se ha formalizado la retirada anunciada en diciembre de 2014.

La 36 Congregación General de la Compañía de Jesús, fundada en 1540 por San Ignacio de Loyola, servirá además para tratar de asuntos de importancia para la vida y la misión de la Compañía de Jesús, en la misión que tienen en la Iglesia y el mundo de hoy.

“En el transcurso de la mañana el padre Nicolás ha presentado la dimisión y ha pedido su aceptación a la Congregación, a lo que ésta ha respondido afirmativamente. El padre James Grummer, a partir de ese momento, se ha hecho cargo de la responsabilidad de la Compañía como vicario general”, ha informado la Compañía.

Durante esta primera sesión de trabajo el padre James Grummer, que ha sido nombrado como Vicario General de la Compañía para el período que habría de preceder a la elección de un nuevo General, ha presentado el equipo de secretarios que tomarán nota de las intervenciones orales durante la Congregación. A continuación, se han presentado los intérpretes, precisando cada uno las lenguas con las que trabaja y se han descrito las responsabilidades del equipo técnico.

Tras ello, la asamblea se consideraba dispuesta a comenzar oficialmente el trabajo, cuya primera etapa ha consistido en constatar que todos los convocados estaban presentes y que la Congregación se consideraba “completa”.

El proceso de elección del nuevo máximo responsable de la Compañía comenzó este domingo 2 de octubre con una misa concelebrada por los 215 electores en la iglesia madre de los jesuitas en Roma, que incluyó una homilía a cargo de Bruno Cadoré, superior de los Dominicos.

Esta previsto que la elección se produzca en torno al día 10 de octubre y el perfil del elegido corresponderá a las conclusiones sobre el análisis de las características ideales que debería tener el futuro superior general para afrontar los desafíos de la actualidad.

Una vez completada esta fase, comenzarán los llamados días de “murmuraciones” en los que cada delegado podrá pedir información al resto de congregados en entrevistas personales.

Para elegir a la persona que representará el máximo órgano de gobierno de la Compañía de Jesús, serán necesarios al menos la mitad más uno de los votos, es decir 107 votos, y una vez decidida su designación, su nombre será comunicado al papa Francisco, que es además el primer pontífice jesuita de la historia.

El cargo de Superior General de los Jesuitas es vitalicio. Sin embargo, el español Adolfo Nicolás, actual Superior, presentó su renuncia por haber llegado a la edad de 80 años y no desear que eso fuese un factor condicionante para la toma de determinadas actitudes en el seno de la Compañía de Jesús.

ROMA, ITALIA/Agencias

