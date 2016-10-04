Fecha de publicación: Martes 4 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:44

Guerrero: Aranibar tuvo contradicciones

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (APG)

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, indicó el martes que el Ministe Público encontró  contradicciones en la declaración del excomandante departamental de la Policía, José Aranibar, sobre los hechos del bloqueo de los cooperativistas en la zona de Panduro.

“Ayer por la tarde fue una declaración bastante larga del Excomandante Departamental de la Policía, se está valorando esos elementos con otras declaraciones en las que se ha podido evidenciar que hay algunas contradicciones, se va llamar a algunas otras personas más para valorar”, explicó Guerrero.

Guerrero dijo que la comisión de fiscales tiene previsto citar a otras personas para recolectar elementos que ayuden a aclarar por completo lo ocurrido el 25 de agosto.

Sobre la declaración del ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dijo que será una vez que presente su informe ante la Asamblea Legislativa.

“Él pidió un compás de espera hasta que pase su informe en el Legislativo que entiendo es en los próximos días y el podrá prestar esa información que es valiosa para el Ministerio Público”, acotó.

Guerrero acudió hoy a prestar informe a la Comisión de Justicia Plural de la Cámara de Diputados para responder a 10 preguntas de la oposición. El informe oral estaba en base a las investigaciones acerca de la muerte de cinco mineros y el deceso del exviceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Rodolfo Illanes.

El Fiscal General informó que las investigaciones aún están en la fase preparatoria y se tienen previstas más declaraciones.

LA PAZ/Fides

