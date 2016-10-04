Incendio consume parte del mercado campesino de Yacuiba

Un incendio de magnitud que se originó la noche del lunes, en el mercado Campesino, de Yacuiba, departamento de Tarija, consumió el 50 % de esa infraestructura.
El comandante regional de la Policía de Yacuiba, Pedro Ramos, dijo el martes: “Estimamos que aproximadamente el fuego hubiera consumido un 50 por ciento de la infraestructura del mercado Campesino de Yacuiba”.
Explicó que anoche aproximadamente a las 21h00 se inició el incendio, que fue sofocado a las 03h00, en la madrugada, y aún -dijo- “seguimos trabajando para poder enfriar las áreas”.
El jefe policial indicó que la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) investiga lo sucedido y lamentó que mucha gente que tenía sus puestos de venta en ese centro de abasto perdió toda su mercadería.
“Trabajaron todas las instituciones de Yacuiba para poder sofocar el incendio, el personal policial en un 100 por ciento. Incluso se tuvo la ayuda de bomberos de Tartagal y Salvador Masa (Argentina)”, agregó.
Según información preliminar el fuego se propagó por el material inflamable que existe en ese principal centro de abasto de Yacuiba.
El municipio de Yacuiba se encuentra a poco más de 280 kilómetros de la capital y es frontera con la Argentina.
YACUIBA/Tomado de ABI
