La Alcaldía quiere que Cambio se retracte

El periódico estatal Cambio aún no acata un fallo del Tribunal Nacional de Ética Periodística que resolvió, hace casi cinco meses (el 9 de mayo), que el diario gubernamental debe rectificar un editorial del 29 de octubre de 2015 en el que se vertía información falsa contra el alcalde Luis Revilla. Por esto, la Comuna ahora evalúa presentar otro recurso al ente de prensa, informó esta mañana la directora de la Alacaldía, Beatriz Cahuasa.
El 26 de mayo el diario gubernamental publicó un editorial en el que cuestionó el fallo del Tribunal y aseguró le llamaba la atención que la Alcaldía haya denunciado al periódico estatal y no así a otros medios. Sin embargo, al día siguiente publicó otro editorial en el que realiza “precisiones” y algunas aclaraciones al texto del 29 de octubre de 2015, pero no así una rectificación, como lo establece el fallo del ente de ética periodística.
El 29 de octubre de 2015, Cambio publicó un editorial en el cual aprovechó la decisión del Gobierno central de construir el Centro de Investigación Nuclear en El Alto para lanzar críticas calumniosas contra Revilla.
En el editorial se acusó a Revilla de determinar el incremento del precio del pan de batalla, de un sobreprecio en la construcción de los puentes Trillizos y de comprar los buses Pumakatari con subvención del dinero de los habitantes de La Paz.
La nota no tiene precisión y cita a fuentes ligadas al Movimiento al Socialismo para atacar a la autoridad municipal.
LA PAZ/Con información del GAMLP
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one
thing that I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated
and very huge for me. I’m looking ahead in your subsequent post, I’ll
try to get the grasp of it!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you ought to write more about this
subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t talk about these issues.
To the next! Kind regards!!