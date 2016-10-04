Policía aprehende a falsificador de billetes en Cochabamba

La Policía en Cochabamba aprehendió a Adolfo Mamani Huanca (41) en posesión de 1530 billetes falsificados de cortes de 50, 100, 200 bolivianos que intentaban ser puestos en circulación en los mercados de la capital valluna, informó el comandante de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, Gualberto Díaz.
“El lunes fue sorprendido el ciudadano Adolfo Mamani Huanca en posesión de 10.000 bolivianos en billetes falsos, de inmediato fue interrogado en el que reveló que tenía otra cantidad de moneda falsa donde se alojaba. El aprehendido entregó 1530 billetes de cortes de 50, 100 y 200 bolivianos que tenían un valor total 189.800 bolivianos”, detalló el Policía.
Según Díaz, los billetes falsos están impresos en “papel moneda y solo son detectados por las marcas de agua y la cintas e hilos de seguridad que tienen cada uno de los cortes, lo que hace difícil su detección a simple vista”.
El delincuente también indicó que los billetes tendrían procedencia peruana, por cuanto allí estaría una impresora dedicada a falsificar moneda boliviana y dólares.
El falsificador fue presentado la mañana del martes ante el juez cautelar.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
