Chapetón: Están garantizadas las vías alternas interdepartamentales

La alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, logró este miércoles, que el Ministerio de Gobierno habilite vías alternas y garantizar la libre transitabilidad en la avenida 6 de Marzo. Ahora espera que los dirigentes vecinales del Distrito 8, depongan actitudes de presión para reiniciar el diálogo y resolver sus demandas.
“Nos ha garantizado el Ministro (Carlos Romero) que han tomado las previsiones, y han generado una vía alterna para garantizar la transitabilidad interdepartamental y también han garantizado la seguridad del edificio de la Sub alcaldía”, informó la Alcaldesa al término de la reunión.
La Alcaldesa se reunión con el Ministro Romero, a quién expresó su preocupación por la actitud asumida por algunos dirigentes vecinales que asumieron el bloqueo perjudicando la libre circulación de motorizados en una de las vías del eje troncal.
Explicó que ambas autoridades (Alcaldesa y Ministro), intercambiaron información y antecedentes de estos sucesos, además de las necesidades y demandas insatisfechas de más de 20 años.
“Lo que el Ministro ha pedido en el marco de su trabajo es indiciar de que ellos han estado evaluando por eso la presencia de los policías en el lugar y que están esperando que se depongan actitudes y se genere el diálogo”, dijo.
En ese sentido, invocó a los dirigentes vecinales deponer sus actitudes de presión y generar un clima de diálogo. No es posible sentarnos con posiciones intransigentes como pedir la destitución de una Sub alcaldesa, cuando esa es la atribución que tenemos por voto democrático que el pueblo alteño han ha entregado”, afirmó.
