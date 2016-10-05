Declaran alerta naranja por lluvias en cuatro departamentos

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senhami ) declaró alerta naranja en cuatro departamentos: Santa Cruz, La Paz, Cochabamba y Beni por fuertes precipitaciones pluviales y tormentas eléctricas que se registrarán a partir tarde del miércoles hasta la madrugada del día jueves.
El boletín de la institución del tiempo indica: “Se pronostica lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, temporalmente fuertes con montos acumulados entre 40 a 80 milímetros desde la tarde del día miércoles hasta la madrugada del día jueves 06 de octubre”,
Las intensas lluvias se presentarán el miércoles por la mañana en las provincias Sandoval y Busch de Santa Cruz y por la tarde en las provincias Chiquitos, Ibañez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara y Sur de Guarayos.
En Cochabamba, las provincias Chapare, Carrasco y Norte de Ayopaya serán afectadas con las precipitaciones y las tormentas eléctricas.
Las provincias Marban, Cercado, Moxos, Sur de Yacuma y Sur de Ballivian del departamento del Beni y del departamento de La Paz, las provincias Muñecas, Saavedra, Larecaja, Caranavi, Sud Yungas, Nor Yungas y Franz Tamayo serán afectadas con el fenómeno climático.
LA PAZ/Fides
