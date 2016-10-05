Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 5 de octubre de 2016 -- 10:01

Declaran alerta naranja por lluvias en cuatro departamentos

lluviasEl Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología  (Senhami ) declaró alerta naranja en cuatro departamentos: Santa Cruz, La Paz, Cochabamba y Beni por fuertes precipitaciones pluviales y tormentas eléctricas que se registrarán a partir tarde del miércoles hasta la madrugada del día jueves.

El boletín de la institución del tiempo indica: “Se pronostica lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, temporalmente fuertes con montos acumulados entre 40 a 80 milímetros desde la tarde del día miércoles hasta la madrugada del día jueves 06 de octubre”,

Las intensas lluvias se presentarán el miércoles por la mañana en las provincias Sandoval y Busch de Santa Cruz y por la tarde en las provincias Chiquitos, Ibañez, Florida, Caballero, Warnes, Ichilo, Santiesteban, Sara y Sur de Guarayos.

En Cochabamba, las provincias Chapare, Carrasco y Norte de Ayopaya serán afectadas con las precipitaciones y las tormentas eléctricas.

Las provincias Marban, Cercado, Moxos, Sur de Yacuma y Sur de Ballivian del departamento del Beni y del departamento de La Paz, las provincias Muñecas, Saavedra, Larecaja, Caranavi, Sud Yungas, Nor Yungas y Franz Tamayo serán afectadas con el fenómeno climático.

LA PAZ/Fides

22 comments on “Declaran alerta naranja por lluvias en cuatro departamentos

  3. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.

    I will remember to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back from now on. I want to encourage yourself
    to continue your great job, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  4. I really like your blog.. very nice colors
    & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire
    someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.

    cheers

    Responder

  7. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I
    have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to give a contribution & aid different users like its
    aided me. Great job.

    Responder

  8. Greate post. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.

    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will
    definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends.
    I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  9. Hi I am so happy I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was
    searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now
    and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and
    a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all
    at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
    to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great job.

    Responder

  10. Fantastic blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress
    or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
    Any tips? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  12. Very good website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed in this article?

    I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other
    knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

    Responder

  13. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing
    around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed
    and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  14. Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
    some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, fantastic blog!

    Responder

  15. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the
    internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I
    definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out
    the whole thing without having side-effects , people
    can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  17. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  18. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this information So i am happy to show that I’ve an incredibly just
    right uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
    I so much certainly will make sure to don?t forget this web site and provides
    it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  20. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?

    I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have
    you share some stories/information. I know my
    visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to
    send me an e-mail.

    Responder

  21. A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.

    I think that you need to publish more on this issue, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people
    do not discuss these subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!

    Responder

  22. Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put
    this information together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>