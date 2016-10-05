Ministra Paco es internada

La ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, fue internada este martes en el hospital de la Caja Petrolera de Salud (CPS) en La Paz, pero no se indica de mal aqueja a la funcionaria o el motivo de la internación.
Según un comunicado del Ministerio de Comunicación, la hospitalización se realizó alrededor de las 16.00, por recomendación de la Junta Médica que evalúa su estado de salud.
La semana pasada la interpelación de la Ministra en la Asamblea Legislativa, por los gastos en publicidad gubernamental, se suspendió justamente por su delicado estado médico, pero fue sorprendida en un vuelo a la ciudad de Sucre lo que hizo dudar sobre su estado de salud.
LA PAZ/Fides
