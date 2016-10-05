Policía recupera el control de Toquibombo y Seque Rancho

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó este miércoles que la localidad Toquibombo, frontera entre Cochabamba y La Paz, está bajo el control de fuerzas especiales de la Policía y que durante el operativo de recuperación del área se aprehendieron a cuatro personas para esclarecer el ataque del martes por la tarde a los efectivos del Comando Estratégico Operacional (CEO), antes Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta (FTC), que dejó un saldo de11 militares y dos cocaleros heridos.
“A esta hora la situación está bajo control, la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta ha tomado control de la zona, hay cuatro personas aprehendidas, un arma de fuego de 9 milímetros, un arma larga, que ha sido secuestrada, además de dinamita, dinero y otros. En este operativo ha participado el grupo Delta de la Policía”, indicó Romero.
Dijo que se incautó un fusil, dinamita, dinero en dólares y una antena de telecomunicaciones.
Romero recordó que los efectivos iniciaron en el lugar un operativo de erradicación de cultivos ilegales de coca desde el 25 de agosto, ubicado en la zona límite entre las provincias Inquisivi, en La Paz, y Ayopaya, en Cochabamba, en el sector de Toquibombo y Seque Rancho, por donde pasa el río Cotacajes.
También indicó que en 2014 se erradicaron 111 hectáreas de coca, pero ahora se desconoce cuántos nuevos cultivos ilegales del arbusto hay en la zona.
