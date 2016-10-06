Fecha de publicación: Jueves 6 de octubre de 2016 -- 23:19

Brasil contundente

Brasil 5 -Bolivia 0. (Conmebol)

Brasil 5 -Bolivia 0. (Conmebol)

Cómodamente y sin contratiempos la Selección de Brasil despachó con canasta llega al seleccionado boliviano al que le ganó por 5 a 0, en un partido en el que el pentacampeón del mundo mostró su poderío con jugadores iluminados quienes dieron muestra de su buen juego. El partido correspondió a la novena fecha de las eliminatorias y se jugó en el estadio Arena Das Dunas, de Natal donde le hincha local también se hizo sentir.

El equipo boliviano había llegado a este partido con el ánimo elevado y confiados en lo que podían hacer, pues tenían el antecedente de que de seis puntos consiguieron cuatro en la séptima (contra Perú al que le ganaron 2 a 0) y octava fecha (Chile empataron sin apertura del marcador) de la fase de clasificación, pero olvidaron que enfrentaban a una de las Selección que estaba plagada de estrellas, que con pocos toques podían mostrarse individualmente y así fue.

Neymar, Countinh, Felipe Luis, Gabriel Jesús y Firmino, del seleccionado local dieron muestra de lo que podían hacer, acompañaron las jugadas individuales y las cambiaron por goles, cada uno de ellos con su fútbol pero respetando el juego de conjunto que al final fue su carta de presentación, hasta la primera mitad del encuentro Brasil conseguía un resultado cómodo que además no corrió peligro alguno.

Brasil dejó claro que era un equipo superior y que es competitiva en todo momento, derribó la estantería boliviana en el minuto 10 aunque ya hubo una llamada de atención en el arco Verde a los 6 minutos, Gabriel Jesús se pierde la oportunidad de abrir el marcador.

En el minuto 10 Neymar se encarga de desquebrajar a los bolivianos con un gol que dejó mal parado a Ronald Raldes, el experimentado jugador de Bolivia comete un error que permite al astro del fútbol quitarle la pelota y convertir la primera conquista del partido. La jugada nació de un tiro libre a favor de la Verde pero pierden la pelota y Brasil la intercambia con un gol.

A partir ese tanto, los bolivianos no logran ensamblar en el partido, estaban perdidos, es cuando Coutinho en el minuto 25 consigue el segundo gol para Brasil, el jugador se da el lujo de tomarse su tiempo y abatir al arquero Carlos Lampe quien nada pudo hacer para detener el segundo gol para los locales.

Felipe Luis convierte el tercer tanto en el minuto 38, los bolivianos dan espacios que son aprovechados por Neymar quien pasa la pelota al autor del gol, ya era una goleada del que la Verde no pudo recuperarse. La cuarta conquista es registrada por Gabriel Jesús con un toque suave en el que nada tiene que hacer el guardameta de los visitantes, ya que las jugadas de contragolpe fueron rápidas y de pizarrón (43´).

En la segunda mitad del partido el seleccionado brasileño baja las cargas pero continuaba como dominador del compromiso, a los 75 minutos Firmino también le pone su sello al marcador con un cabezazo cómodo desubica al arquero tras un tiro de esquina, la goleada obliga a los jugadores de Bolivia a pedir hora, ya que no encontraban el camino para conseguir el gol del honor.

NATAL, BRASIL /APG

