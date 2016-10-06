China otorga crédito de $us 4.858 MM y condona $us 800 mil

El presidente Evo Morales informó el jueves, en La Paz, que el Gobierno de la República de China otorgó un crédito de 4.858 millones de dólares, para garantizar la ejecución de proyectos carreteros e industriales, y condonó 5.440.000 yuanes (unos 800.000 dólares) al país.
Morales brindó esa información en un acto en el que condecoró al canciller chino Wang Yi con Cóndor de Los Andes, en instalaciones de la Cancillería del Estado.
“En estos proyectos mencionados está garantizándose mediante un crédito de China 4.858 millones de dólares”, precisó el Mandatario y explicó que ese crédito fue otorgado “sin condicionamiento político”.
Además, dijo que el gigante asiático estableció “condonar a Bolivia al menos 5.440.000 yuanes” chinos (alrededor de 815.075 dólares).
El Jefe de Estado detalló que los proyectos que serán financiados con el crédito chino son: la siderúrgica del Mutún (Santa Cruz), la construcción de la carretera que atraviesa el sector de El Sillar (Cochabamba), el tramo El Espino-Charagua-Boyuibe (Beni), el tramo a Santa Rosa de la Roca-Puerto Villazón-Remanzo (Beni y Santa Cruz) y la carretera Trinidad-Guayaramerín-Puerto Ustarez y río Mamoré (Beni).
Además, del tramo Ixiamas-Chive (La Paz y Pando) y Charazani-Apolo-Tumupasa (La Paz) y el tramo Bombeo-Parotani-Melga-Colomi-Parotani (Cochabamba) y Chive-Porvenir (Pando).
Asimismo, Morales manifestó que ese crédito también financiará un proyecto de seguridad ciudadana, el aeropuerto HUB de Santa Cruz y la Hidroeléctrica Rositas, entre otros, que prevén ejecutarse.
El Presidente informó que China colaborará en el proyecto de tren bioceánico y dará un apoyo financiero para los micro y pequeños empresarios del país.
“Sobran razones para expresar nuestro máximo reconocimiento y respeto al hermano Presidente del China, mediante su canciller”, manifestó.
Las relaciones de China y Bolivia datan de hace 31 años, pero alcanzaron su más alto nivel, sostenido hasta hoy, entre 2006 y 2013.
La última visita oficial de Morales a China data de 2013, cuando orbitó el primer satélite boliviano financiado en poco más del 80% y construido por el gigante asiático.
China se ha convertido en uno de los más importantes socios de Bolivia, donde empresas públicas y privadas chinas encaran obras de infraestructura, entre otras, aeropuertos, carreteras, puentes y plantas de procesamiento de mineral, entre otras.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
