Fecha de publicación: Jueves 6 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:15

China otorga crédito de $us 4.858 MM y condona $us 800 mil

El presidente Evo Morales y el canciller chino Wang Yi. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales y el canciller chino Wang Yi. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales informó el jueves, en La Paz, que el Gobierno de la República de China otorgó un crédito de 4.858 millones de dólares, para garantizar la ejecución de proyectos carreteros e industriales, y condonó 5.440.000 yuanes (unos 800.000 dólares) al país.

Morales brindó esa información en un acto en el que condecoró al canciller chino Wang Yi con Cóndor de Los Andes, en instalaciones de la Cancillería del Estado.

“En estos proyectos mencionados está garantizándose mediante un crédito de China 4.858 millones de dólares”, precisó el Mandatario y explicó que ese crédito fue otorgado “sin condicionamiento político”.

Además, dijo que el gigante asiático estableció “condonar a Bolivia al menos 5.440.000 yuanes” chinos (alrededor de 815.075 dólares).

El Jefe de Estado detalló que los proyectos que serán financiados con el crédito chino son: la siderúrgica del Mutún (Santa Cruz), la construcción de la carretera que atraviesa el sector de El Sillar (Cochabamba), el tramo El Espino-Charagua-Boyuibe (Beni), el tramo a Santa Rosa de la Roca-Puerto Villazón-Remanzo (Beni y Santa Cruz) y la carretera Trinidad-Guayaramerín-Puerto Ustarez y río Mamoré (Beni).

Además, del tramo Ixiamas-Chive (La Paz y Pando) y Charazani-Apolo-Tumupasa (La Paz) y el tramo Bombeo-Parotani-Melga-Colomi-Parotani (Cochabamba) y Chive-Porvenir (Pando).

Asimismo, Morales manifestó que ese crédito también financiará un proyecto de seguridad ciudadana, el aeropuerto HUB de Santa Cruz y la Hidroeléctrica Rositas, entre otros, que prevén ejecutarse.

El Presidente informó que China colaborará en el proyecto de tren bioceánico y dará un apoyo financiero para los micro y pequeños empresarios del país.

“Sobran razones para expresar nuestro máximo reconocimiento y respeto al hermano Presidente del China, mediante su canciller”, manifestó.

Las relaciones de China y Bolivia datan de hace 31 años, pero alcanzaron su más alto nivel, sostenido hasta hoy, entre 2006 y 2013.

La última visita oficial de Morales a China data de 2013, cuando orbitó el primer satélite boliviano financiado en poco más del 80% y construido por el gigante asiático.

China se ha convertido en uno de los más importantes socios de Bolivia, donde empresas públicas y privadas chinas encaran obras de infraestructura, entre otras, aeropuertos, carreteras, puentes y plantas de procesamiento de mineral, entre otras.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

,
41 comments on “China otorga crédito de $us 4.858 MM y condona $us 800 mil

  1. Aw, this was a very good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a
    whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

    Responder

  2. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He
    used to be totally right. This post truly made my day.
    You cann’t consider simply how so much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

    Responder

  4. Nice weblog here! Also your web site so much up fast!

    What web host are you using? Can I get your associate link
    to your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly
    as yours lol

    Responder

  5. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was
    wondering your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are
    looking to swap solutions with other folks, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  7. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished
    to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
    In any case I will be subscribing in your feed and I’m hoping you write
    once more soon!

    Responder

  16. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
    Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  17. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter
    to be really something that I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking
    forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  18. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and everything.

    Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with images and
    clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche.
    Excellent blog!

    Responder

  20. I’m now not certain the place you’re getting your information, however good topic.
    I must spend some time finding out more or understanding more.
    Thanks for fantastic information I used to
    be on the lookout for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  25. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?

    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  30. What i don’t understood is in fact how you are now not really a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may
    be right now. You’re very intelligent. You know therefore significantly on the subject of this
    subject, produced me individually consider it
    from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be
    interested until it is one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs
    outstanding. Always maintain it up!

    Responder

  31. A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
    There’s no doubt that that you ought to publish more on this
    topic, it might not be a taboo matter but typically people do not discuss these subjects.
    To the next! Many thanks!!

    Responder

  32. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.

    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful
    info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.

    Responder

  35. Thank you, I have recently been searching for information approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve
    came upon so far. But, what about the bottom line?
    Are you positive about the supply?

    Responder

  37. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who had been conducting a little research on this.
    And he in fact ordered me lunch due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this matter here on your web site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>