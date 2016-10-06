En Chuquisaca aprehenden a violador serial de ancianas

Un violador en serie de ancianas fue aprehendido la mañana del jueves en el municipio de Maragua, provincia Oropeza de Chuquisaca, después de someter a su última víctima, informó la dirigente de la zona Carmen Rosa Calizaya.
“Hasta esta mañana eran seis las personas de la tercera edad que fueron violadas por esta persona. Este individuo comenzó con este delito hace más de un año y aprovechaba las fiesta de los pueblos o las reuniones de la comunidad para ingresar a los domicilios y violar a las abuelitas”, relató la dirigente.
Según Calizaya en agosto se logró detener al violador, pero se escapó porque la Policía demoro mucho en llegar. Desde ese momento se organizaron en diferentes grupos para capturar al delincuente sexual.
“Los vecinos la noche del miércoles lo esperamos pues hubo fiesta y la mayoría se fue de la población, y entonces llegó e ingreso a la vivienda donde estaba una anciana y cuando estaba cometiendo el delito lo hemos agarrado y esperamos a llegue la Policía para que lo traiga a Sucre”, concluyó la dirigente.
También detalló que la última víctima fue sometida esta mañana a un examen por el médico forense.
El violador serial será presentado en las próximas horas ante el Ministerio Público después de prestar su declaración ante la Fuerza de Lucha Contra Violencia (FELCV) donde esta aprehendido.
La dirigente anunció que mantendrán una vigilia en la FELCV para evitar que el violador sea liberado.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog
loads very fast for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!
I blog often and I really appreciate your content.
Your article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to take a note of your blog and
keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad
for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I appreciate, lead to I discovered just what I used to be having a look for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a great day. Bye
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Excellent blog post. I absolutely appreciate this site. Thanks!
Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established website such as yours take a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write in my diary on a daily
basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able
to share my own experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new
aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome,
nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I would like to look extra posts like this .
Amazing things here. I am very happy to peer your post. Thanks
so much and I’m looking ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?