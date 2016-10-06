Fecha de publicación: Jueves 6 de octubre de 2016 -- 08:58

Presidente Morales recibe al canciller de China

El presidente Evo Morales y el canciller chino Wang Yi. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales y el canciller chino Wang Yi. (APG)

El canciller de China, Wang Yi, ingresó el jueves, pasadas las 8:00, a Palacio de Gobierno, en la ciudad de La Paz, para reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales.

El diplomático chino fue recibido por el Mandatario boliviano, quien lo condujo hasta el salón Dorado, donde sostendrá el encuentro, en el que también participan ministros de Estado.

Morales entregó al Canciller de China la imagen de Bartolina Sisa y el Libro del Mar.

Yi llegó al país, en el marco de una gira que realiza por naciones de la región.

El canciller de Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, en oportunidad de recibir a Yi en el aeropuerto de El Alto, destacó la visita del diplomático asiático.

“China tiene su peso en el escenario mundial, el hecho de que llega el canciller fortalece, no solamente la relación sino el liderazgo del presidente Morales”, indicó.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

 

24 comments on “Presidente Morales recibe al canciller de China

  3. Can I simply just say what a relief to find an individual
    who truly knows what they are talking about on the web.

    You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    A lot more people need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
    It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you
    definitely have the gift.

    Responder

  6. I am extremely inspired together with your
    writing talents as neatly as with the format on your
    blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it
    yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to look
    a nice weblog like this one these days..

    Responder

  14. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested
    to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she
    can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.

    I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  17. Just wish to say your article is as amazing.
    The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i
    can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Responder

  18. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate
    to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for
    bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
    account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Responder

  19. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.

    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a
    nice blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  20. You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I to find
    this matter to be actually something which I feel I’d never understand.
    It sort of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me.
    I am having a look ahead to your next post, I will attempt to
    get the dangle of it!

    Responder

  21. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
    happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting
    things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.

    I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>