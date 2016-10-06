Presidente Morales recibe al canciller de China

El canciller de China, Wang Yi, ingresó el jueves, pasadas las 8:00, a Palacio de Gobierno, en la ciudad de La Paz, para reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales.
El diplomático chino fue recibido por el Mandatario boliviano, quien lo condujo hasta el salón Dorado, donde sostendrá el encuentro, en el que también participan ministros de Estado.
Morales entregó al Canciller de China la imagen de Bartolina Sisa y el Libro del Mar.
Yi llegó al país, en el marco de una gira que realiza por naciones de la región.
El canciller de Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, en oportunidad de recibir a Yi en el aeropuerto de El Alto, destacó la visita del diplomático asiático.
“China tiene su peso en el escenario mundial, el hecho de que llega el canciller fortalece, no solamente la relación sino el liderazgo del presidente Morales”, indicó.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
