Fecha de publicación: Jueves 6 de octubre de 2016 -- 18:21

Quispe: No se cumplió el protocolo de NNUU para rescatar a Illanes

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe. (Fides)

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe. (Fides)

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe denunció este jueves, en el programa el Café de la Mañana de radio Fides, que el Gobierno no cumplió el protocolo de Naciones Unidas para el secuestro de autoridades para rescatar al exviceminstro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, quien falleció el pasado 25 de agosto luego de haber sido secuestrado por un grupo de cooperativistas mineros que mantenían bloqueos de caminos.

“Hay un protocolo de Naciones Unidas cuando son secuestradas las autoridades y Bolivia se ha adherido a esos convenios internacionales, ya se sabía que está secuestrado el señor Illanes, debería de aplicarse ese protocolo de Naciones Unidas”, dijo.

Explicó que dicho protocolo tiene dos puntos fundamentales. El primero es retirar las fuerzas del orden lo que no se cumplió en el momento que se conoció del secuestro. “Yo he conversado con varios policías y han replegado de Panduro un poco hasta Conani, pero las fuerza de élite como la Fuerza Delta seguían interviniendo, no se ha cumplido el protocolo de Naciones Unidad en ese tema”, sostuvo.

El segundo punto es la inmediata formación de una comisión de negociación.  “El presidente Evo Morales como máximo representante del Estado debería armar una comisión, una comisión de puede estar a la cabeza del Defensor del Pueblo o acompañado con el Ministerio de la Presidencia, debía ser una comisión de negociación, eso establece el protocolo”, apuntó.

Indicó que debería ser el Presidente quien forme la comisión porque según el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, sabía del conflicto y del secuestro de la ex autoridad. Quispe sostuvo que Romero dijo “en la interpelación, en la asamblea (…), yo como he tomado conocimiento di parte al presidente Evo Morales”.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
52 comments on “Quispe: No se cumplió el protocolo de NNUU para rescatar a Illanes

  2. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
    Extremely useful info specially the last part :) I care for such info much.

    I was looking for this particular info for a very long time.

    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  5. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clarity on your submit is simply great and that i could assume you
    are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.

    Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Responder

  6. hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything
    new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
    issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the
    web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m
    complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will
    sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective intriguing content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  10. Hi there I am so delighted I found your blog
    page, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for something else,
    Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say
    thank you for a tremendous post and a all round enjoyable
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it
    and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great
    deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

    Responder

  12. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you
    ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?

    A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.

    Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  15. Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog!

    We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!

    Responder

  18. A person necessarily assist to make severely posts
    I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page
    and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular
    put up extraordinary. Fantastic job!

    Responder

  19. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads.

    I am hoping to give a contribution & aid different users like its helped me.
    Great job.

    Responder

  20. I’m curious to find out what blog system you are working with?
    I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
    Do you have any recommendations?

    Responder

  21. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either
    written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it
    is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped
    off? I’d truly appreciate it.

    Responder

  22. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I
    achievement you access consistently quickly.

    Responder

  25. whoah this blog is wonderful i love studying your posts.

    Keep up the great work! You already know, lots of people
    are hunting round for this info, you can aid them greatly.

    Responder

  29. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have
    truly loved surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!

    Responder

  31. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved
    surfing around your blog posts. After all I will
    be subscribing for your feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!

    Responder

  36. Have you ever thought about including a little bit
    more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    But imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more,
    “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video
    clips, this site could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.

    Amazing blog!

    Responder

  42. Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I fulfillment you get
    right of entry to persistently quickly.

    Responder

  44. Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything
    you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane
    so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  46. Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re simply too excellent.

    I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you
    are saying and the way in which wherein you say it.
    You’re making it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it smart.
    I can’t wait to learn much more from you. This is really a great website.

    Responder

  48. I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.

    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for
    my mission.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>