Quispe: No se cumplió el protocolo de NNUU para rescatar a Illanes

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe denunció este jueves, en el programa el Café de la Mañana de radio Fides, que el Gobierno no cumplió el protocolo de Naciones Unidas para el secuestro de autoridades para rescatar al exviceminstro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, quien falleció el pasado 25 de agosto luego de haber sido secuestrado por un grupo de cooperativistas mineros que mantenían bloqueos de caminos.

“Hay un protocolo de Naciones Unidas cuando son secuestradas las autoridades y Bolivia se ha adherido a esos convenios internacionales, ya se sabía que está secuestrado el señor Illanes, debería de aplicarse ese protocolo de Naciones Unidas”, dijo.

Explicó que dicho protocolo tiene dos puntos fundamentales. El primero es retirar las fuerzas del orden lo que no se cumplió en el momento que se conoció del secuestro. “Yo he conversado con varios policías y han replegado de Panduro un poco hasta Conani, pero las fuerza de élite como la Fuerza Delta seguían interviniendo, no se ha cumplido el protocolo de Naciones Unidad en ese tema”, sostuvo.

El segundo punto es la inmediata formación de una comisión de negociación. “El presidente Evo Morales como máximo representante del Estado debería armar una comisión, una comisión de puede estar a la cabeza del Defensor del Pueblo o acompañado con el Ministerio de la Presidencia, debía ser una comisión de negociación, eso establece el protocolo”, apuntó.

Indicó que debería ser el Presidente quien forme la comisión porque según el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, sabía del conflicto y del secuestro de la ex autoridad. Quispe sostuvo que Romero dijo “en la interpelación, en la asamblea (…), yo como he tomado conocimiento di parte al presidente Evo Morales”.

LA PAZ/Fides