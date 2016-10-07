Fecha de publicación: Viernes 7 de octubre de 2016 -- 19:38

Juez envía a la cárcel de San Pedro a Ernesto Córdova

Ernesto Córdova en los juzgados. (APG)

Ernesto Córdova en los juzgados. (APG)

La juez Segunda Anti Corrupción, Cinthia Delgadillo, determinó enviar a la cárcel de San Pedro con detención preventiva a Ernesto Córdova por no demostrar un domicilio ni un trabajo permanente y estable. Córdova es acusado de proxenetismo por ser propietario del club nocturno La Diosa.

En la audiencia de medidas cautelares, la comisión de fiscales asignados al caso detallaron que la querella fue presentada el 18 de abril por cuatro víctimas, quienes refirieron que en 2015, Córdova les ofreció trabajo en ‘La Diosa’, además de un lugar para vivir por el cual debían pagar 500 dólares mensuales, además de una garantía de 1.000 dólares.

“El trabajo de la comisión de fiscales se ve reflejado en la resolución de medidas cautelares en la que se otorga credibilidad a la teoría del caso que debidamente fundamentado con los indicios colectados”, señaló el Fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco Soria

La comisión de fiscales fundamentó los riesgos procesales que concurren para que se aplique la medida extrema de la detención preventiva, tales como el peligro de fuga y obstaculización.

Además los agentes del Ministerio Público argumentaron que el imputado no presentó la documentación idónea que demuestre domicilio y trabajo o negocios legalmente asentados en el país.

Respecto al peligro de obstaculización, la Fiscalía agregó que el imputado puede modificar, destruir, u ocultar pruebas, además de influir en sus bases, testigos y otros imputados, para que se comporten de forma reticente o que declaren falsamente.

LA PAZ/Fides

