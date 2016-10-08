Fecha de publicación: Sábado 8 de octubre de 2016 -- 12:12

Chapetón denuncia que el MAS urde un “golpe de Estado municipal”

La alcaldesa Soledad Chapetón. (Fides)

La alcaldesa de El Alto, Soledad Chapetón, denunció el sábado que enfrenta un “golpe de Estado municipal”, que estaría encabezado por la Central Obrera Regional (COR) alteña y militantes del MAS, quienes le dieron plazo hasta el lunes para que destituya a los 14 subalcaldes, además de declarar un paro cívico indefinido.

“Es un golpe de Estado municipal, porque no tenemos otro nombre a la actitud del segundo pacto de unidad que avala la COR de El Alto que ha decretado un para cívico a partir del lunes pidiendo la destitución de los 14 subalcaldes”, sostuvo Chapetón.

Para la autoridad alteña las personas que están detrás de esta conspiración son los militantes del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y citó al secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma, a la diputada Mercedes Marquez, al dirigente masista Antonio Eliseo Suxo, como los principales instigadores a las medidas de presión.

Para la Alcaldesa, llama la atención que por una semana la Policía no actuó para desbloquear la vía La Paz – Oruro y más bien acompaño a los movilizados o “talvez quieren un nuevo 17 de febrero y más muertos”.

También denunció que los dirigentes masistas están amenazando a los vecinos con “quitarles sus casas y sus terrenos y murtales con 200 bolivianos si dejan un día de participar en los movimientos de protesta”.

La autoridad municipal aseguró que pese a las amenazas de los dirigentes masistas y la falta de acción del Gobierno, los vecinos vencerán a la movilización del MAS, porque “los alteños se cansaron de que el reparto de pegas entre los dirigentes y la corrupción”.

Además dijo que hasta ahora los dirigentes vecinales del Distrito 8 no le presentaron una sola prueba contra la subalcaldesa y tampoco recuerdan a que viceministro entregaron los documentos de la supuesta corrupción de la funcionaria.

El bloqueo en la vía La Paz- Oruro fue suspendido la noche del viernes por presión de los vecinos de base y actualmente la circulación volvió a la normalidad.

EL ALTO/Fides

