Evo Morales inicia campaña Mi Árbol 2016

El presidente Evo Morales inició el sábado la campaña de Reforestación y Forestación Mi Árbol (2016-2017) en el municipio Fernández Alonso, distante a 92 kilómetros de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, con la meta de sembrar 10 millones de plantines durante esa campaña en todo el país, para el cuidado de la Madre Tierra y contrarrestar los efectos del cambio climático.
“Hermanos y hermanas felicidades por la presencia el inicio sábado y domingo en el tema de reforestación y forestación, siempre va ser a las 7h00 de la mañana en Santa Cruz, la mayoría ya se ha presentado acá, me ha sorprendido la presencia pensaba que seguían durmiendo felicidades, muchas regiones deben aprender de Fernández Alonso felicidades y empecemos a trabajar”, explicó antes de iniciar la plantación de arbolitos.
El Jefe de Estado junto a autoridades del Ejecutivo, estudiantes, efectivos militares y sociedad civil plantó el primer árbol en el municipio Fernández Alonso que tiene una meta de sembrar 15.000 plantines en esa región del país.
Según datos del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua el sábado se movilizarán más de 5.000 voluntarios para cumplir con tarea de la campaña Mi Árbol.
En la anterior campaña 2015-2016 se superó la meta de 5 millones y se sembró más de 6 millones de arboles, además se movilizaron más de 25.250 voluntarios en todo el país.
SANTA CRUZ/Tomado de ABI
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me about this
website, this website is in fact remarkable.
After checking out a handful of the blog posts on your blog, I truly like your technique of writing a blog.
I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please
visit my website too and let me know your opinion.
Wow, amazing blog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you made blogging glance easy. The full look of your
web site is great, let alone the content material!
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing
the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what
youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the
way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through
more, thanks for the info!
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however
I to find this matter to be really one thing which
I believe I would never understand. It sort of feels too
complicated and extremely extensive for me. I am looking forward on your next submit, I’ll attempt to get the
dangle of it!
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great work.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo
News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Great items from you, man. I have understand your stuff prior to and you are simply extremely wonderful.
I actually like what you’ve acquired here,
certainly like what you are saying and the way
during which you say it. You are making it entertaining and
you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to learn far more from
you. This is really a terrific web site.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m
new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
certainly like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it
very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I’ll definitely come
again again.
Its not my first time to visit this website, i am browsing this
web site dailly and take pleasant information from here daily.
Greate post. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You’ve performed a fantastic job.
I’ll certainly digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
There is certainly a lot to find out about this issue.
I really like all the points you made.
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along
with your views on this site.
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone
else experiencing issues with your blog.
It appears like some of the written text on your content are running
off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thank you
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging then i advise him/her to go to see
this web site, Keep up the nice work.
If you wish for to get a great deal from this post then you have to
apply such methods to your won web site.
I read this piece of writing fully concerning the comparison of most up-to-date and earlier technologies,
it’s awesome article.
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually
code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with
experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
continuously i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with
this paragraph which I am reading now.
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely happy to read everthing at
one place.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your
web site in internet explorer, would check this? IE still is the market leader
and a large section of people will leave out your wonderful writing due to
this problem.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
It’s awesome to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all colleagues about this paragraph, while I am
also zealous of getting knowledge.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog.
You have some really good posts and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write
some content for your blog in exchange for a link
back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Kudos!
Very nice blog post. I absolutely love this site.
Keep it up!
It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on web as compared to
textbooks, as I found this article at this web site.