Fecha de publicación: Sábado 8 de octubre de 2016 -- 09:52

Evo Morales inicia campaña Mi Árbol 2016

El presidente, Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales inició el sábado la campaña de Reforestación y Forestación Mi Árbol (2016-2017) en el municipio Fernández Alonso, distante a 92 kilómetros de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, con la meta de sembrar 10 millones de plantines durante esa campaña en todo el país, para el cuidado de la Madre Tierra y contrarrestar los efectos del cambio climático.

“Hermanos y hermanas felicidades por la presencia el inicio sábado y domingo en el tema de reforestación y forestación, siempre va ser a las 7h00 de la mañana en Santa Cruz, la mayoría ya se ha presentado acá, me ha sorprendido la presencia pensaba que seguían durmiendo felicidades, muchas regiones deben aprender de Fernández Alonso felicidades y empecemos a trabajar”, explicó antes de iniciar la plantación de arbolitos.

El Jefe de Estado junto a autoridades del Ejecutivo, estudiantes, efectivos militares y sociedad civil plantó el primer árbol en el municipio Fernández Alonso que tiene una meta de sembrar 15.000 plantines en esa región del país.

Según datos del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua el sábado se movilizarán más de 5.000 voluntarios para cumplir con tarea de la campaña Mi Árbol.

En la anterior campaña 2015-2016 se superó la meta de 5 millones y se sembró más de 6 millones de arboles, además se movilizaron más de 25.250 voluntarios en todo el país.

SANTA CRUZ/Tomado de ABI

